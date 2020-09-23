25 September, 2020
25 Years of Outlook

‘Doing Cargo Was A Step Into The Unknown That I Wanted To Take’

Actor Shweta Tripathi talks to Lachmi Deb Roy about Cargo, a science fiction blended with mythology, and also on the toxic environment created by media trials.

By Lachmi Deb Roy INTERVIEWS Shweta Tripathi
23 September 2020
‘Doing Cargo Was A Step Into The Unknown That I Wanted To Take’
outlookindia.com
2020-09-25T12:49:35+05:30

In an interview with Lachmi Deb Roy, actor Shweta Tripathi talks about Cargo, a science fiction blended with mythology, and also on the toxic environment created by media trials.

On Cargo

The Indian audience is extremely intelligent and there is so much good content available, that there is something for everyone and everything is at your fingertips.

Now, how I got the film is a story. When I met Arati Kadav, it was literally love at first sight. Both of us knew that we wanted to work with each other. And thankfully she had seen Masaan and one thing the film did for me was it gave me validation as an actor, because whoever saw it loved the film and my character as Shalu Gupta. When the script of Cargo came to me, the character’s name was Shweta because Arati wanted me to be a part of it. One of the biggest compliments as an actor is when somebody writes a part keeping you in mind. I also wanted to do justice to what the writer imagined the character...

unsub

THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS...

To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.


In this article:

Lachmi Deb Roy Shweta Tripathi Web Series Movies Actor/Actress Bollywood Arts & Entertainment Interviews

More from Lachmi Deb Roy

Latest Magazine

October 05, 2020
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section