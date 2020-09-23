‘Doing Cargo Was A Step Into The Unknown That I Wanted To Take’

In an interview with Lachmi Deb Roy, actor Shweta Tripathi talks about Cargo, a science fiction blended with mythology, and also on the toxic environment created by media trials.

On Cargo

The Indian audience is extremely intelligent and there is so much good content available, that there is something for everyone and everything is at your fingertips.

Now, how I got the film is a story. When I met Arati Kadav, it was literally love at first sight. Both of us knew that we wanted to work with each other. And thankfully she had seen Masaan and one thing the film did for me was it gave me validation as an actor, because whoever saw it loved the film and my character as Shalu Gupta. When the script of Cargo came to me, the character’s name was Shweta because Arati wanted me to be a part of it. One of the biggest compliments as an actor is when somebody writes a part keeping you in mind. I also wanted to do justice to what the writer imagined the character...