'Do Anything To Earn Money...You Will Have To Fill Your Stomach'

Neena Gupta plays an ailing 92-year-old granny—Sardar Rupinder Kaur, the matriarchal head of a joint family in Amritsar—in Sardar Ka Grandson, which premiered on Netflix. Like her previous project Badhaai Ho—a mother in her 50s who ends up with an unplanned pregnancy—her latest role reflects her versatility. Neena speaks to Lachmi Deb Roy…

A granny@92: I told my manager I won’t be able to do it. But my manager insisted. When Kaashvie Nair narrated the script, I fell in love with it. The script was wonderful. When do you want me to shoot? I asked her. And when I started shooting, I didn’t care that my character is way older than I am. I will only get dadi roles after this film (laughs).

Preparation for the role: It took a month rehearsing with the prosthetics mould, which didn’t work initially. The night before the shoot, when all that makeup was put on me, I worried that this would ruin my skin. I must say the...