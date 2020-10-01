Disciple And His Master

Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple is the first Indian movie since 1996 to play in the main state of New York Film Festival. The 33-year-old film maker speaks to Lachmi Deb Roy about his craft and the highly-acclaimed film, which has won awards at the Venice and Toronto film festivals. Excerpts…

On critical acclaim for The Disciple

It especially feels overwhelming because of the year that we are in, when people have given up hope and it is such a strange atmosphere…There was a lot of unc­ertainty about what will happen because just after we finished making the film, the pandemic struck the world. I feel blessed that the film is out and has got a great reception.

On Mexican Oscar-winning Alfonso Cuaron as executive producer

Getting to know him and seeing him at work was an experience of a lifetime. I was lucky enough to be chosen by Alfonso to be his prodigy. I had the opportunity to observe him at work on the sets of...