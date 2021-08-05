Desi Divas: Know The Top Indian Porn Stars

Small-time actresses such as Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey and Gehana Vasisth are known for working in what they prefer to call erotic films, but there are thousands of other ‘faceless’ girls who feature regularly in all kinds of videos and web shows with graphic ­sexual content. While some of them operate openly through their social media profiles, others operate on the sly with fictitious names and accounts. Here is a list of a few ‘stars’ who are quite familiar to the visitors to the porn sites because of their sleazy desi films.

Sonia Maheshwari

She may have hit the ­headlines after the Raj Kundra case recently but her name has been quite familiar on the desi porn sites. Her premium erotic content with a profile of hers is available on porn sites. Her nude and semi-nude ­pictures are all over social media ­platforms as well.

ALSO READ: