Censorship Tandav Is A Serial Killer

Tandav, Hindu scriptures tell us, is the cosmic dance of destruction, performed by the gods themselves to restore balance in the universe. In the human world, Tandav is but a web series, though it has left a trail of hurt sentiments and bruised egos across India, not to speak of a group of chastened film-makers and actors. Within days of its premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the web series ran into a storm of protests that forced its makers to “voluntarily” snip at least two scenes from the political thriller starring Bollywood hero Saif Ali Khan and issue a public apology for “unintentionally hurting sentiments” after the reported intervention of the information and broadcasting ministry. “The cast and crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same...We once again apologise if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” the Tandav team said in a statement. “We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste,...

