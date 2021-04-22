26 April, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

‘Bhagwan Had Said Sheela Can Get Back...But It’s Time For Me To Move On’

The name Sheela Ambalal Patel ring any bells? It’s Ma Anand Sheela, she of Rajneesh/Osho fame—come out of her eclipse via two Netflix docus. An exclusive interview.

Giridhar Jha INTERVIEWS Ma Anand Sheela
22 April 2021
‘Bhagwan Had Said Sheela Can Get Back...But It’s Time For Me To Move On’
outlookindia.com
2021-04-23T14:20:34+05:30

Sheela Birnstiel may not ring a bell for many today but Ma Anand Sheela, as she was popularly known back then, conjures up images of a feisty but controversial woman who was in the middle of a storm of scandals at Bhagwan ‘Osho’ Rajneesh’s sprawling commune in the United States that he had set up after leaving his Pune ashram in the early 1980s.

As an all-powerful secretary to an equally controversial ‘guru of the riches’, she ran a multi-million empire at the City of Rajneeshpuram at Oregon, US, with gusto until she was accused of violation of laws and multiple crimes, including a bio-terror attack, allegedly for her vaulting personal ambitions. Later disowned by the very guru she was in love with, Sheela spent 39 months in jail in the US and was deported to Germany in 1988. Sheela then quietly shifted to Switzerland to set up care homes for the sick and eld­erly and lived a secluded life for many years.

A Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country (2018) on the Rajneeshpuram...

In this article:

Giridhar Jha Netflix Religion-Spirituality Arts & Entertainment Interviews

More from Giridhar Jha

Latest Magazine

May 03, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

Other magazine section