Asking Questions Is The First Way To Begin Change: Kubbra Sait

Model-turned-actress Kubbra Sait, who portrays a transgender character in Sacred Games, has earned rave ­reviews, but her nude scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also raised many hackles. Speaking to Lachmi Deb Roy, she spells out why Netflix’s first web series will take Indian cinema content to a different plane. Excerpts:

Did you anticipate the reaction you are getting for Sacred Games?

I knew we were creating something beautiful, but something iconic, no. I am overwhelmed with the love. This is special. I feel so loved.

How did you prepare for playing a character with barely any reference points in Indian cinema?

It was the heart that ­mattered the most. This character required us to treat her with respect. She wears her persona with great ­panache. It was fresh, real and raw. I played her vulnerability and her strengths.

ALSO READ: