09 August, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Asking Questions Is The First Way To Begin Change: Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait, whose nude scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui raised many hackles, says our society is asking the right questions, and we need to be just as effective in accepting the third gender

Lachmi Deb Roy INTERVIEWS Kubbra Sait
05 August 2021
Photograph by Shivaji Storm Sen
Asking Questions Is The First Way To Begin Change: Kubbra Sait
outlookindia.com
2021-08-06T16:59:53+05:30

Model-turned-actress Kubbra Sait, who portrays a transgender character in Sacred Games, has earned rave ­reviews, but her nude scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also raised many hackles. Speaking to Lachmi Deb Roy, she spells out why Netflix’s first web series will take Indian cinema content to a different plane. Excerpts:

Did you anticipate the reaction you are getting for Sacred Games?

I knew we were creating something beautiful, but something iconic, no. I am overwhelmed with the love. This is special. I feel so loved.

How did you prepare for playing a character with barely any reference points in Indian cinema?

It was the heart that ­mattered the most. This character required us to treat her with respect. She wears her persona with great ­panache. It was fresh, real and raw. I played her vulnerability and her strengths.

ALSO READ:

In this article:

Lachmi Deb Roy Nawazuddin Siddiqui Kubbra Sait Netflix Gays-Bisexuals-Lesbians and Transgendered (LGBT) Indian Cinema Web Series OTT Platforms Over the Top (OTT) Bollywood Actor/Actress Movies Arts & Entertainment Cover Stories Interviews

More from Lachmi Deb Roy



Latest Magazine

August 16, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

Other magazine section