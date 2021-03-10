Arise, Real HEROES

The initial euphoria about a grand reopening of the magical jukebox that is Bollywood appears to have fizzled out, giving way to cautious optimism. Bruised and battered beyond recognition by the coronavirus pandemic, the Hindi film industry looks a pale shadow of itself, waiting, then waiting some more, for the elusive turnaround.

A proverbial glimmer of hope, however, may well be around the corner this weekend. Come March 11, B-town will get an inkling of the future when Rajkummar Rao-Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Roohi hits the big screen. Seldom has the industry anxiously waited for the audience’s verdict on such a modestly mounted venture. The reasons are not far to seek. Roohi is the first major mainstream Hindi film to see the light of the day since the Centre allowed theatres to reopen with 100 per cent occupancy. Its footfalls over the first weekend will more or less determine if the industry has a real chance of springing back on its feet after an annus horribilis beset by insurmountable financial losses.

True, film-maker Dinesh Vijan’s...