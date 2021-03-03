Age Cannot Stop Me From Doing Better In Life: Lillete Dubey

For Lillete Dubey, the stage remains her first love. In an interview with Lachmi Deb Roy, the 67-year-old actress-director says Indian television is extremely mediocre and fails to bring out the best in an actor. Excerpts

Source of inspiration…

As you get older, the inward wellbeing of how you are feeling inside and how you look at life is important. Your internal state of being starts reflecting on your face. For me, Wahida Rehman is such an inspiration. She has aged so gracefully. I will take her over Jane Fonda.

Never give up on her dreams…

I am at peace with myself, but at the same time I have not given up on my aspirations as an artiste. Again, I am realistic. No artiste should give up on aspiring to do a better film, a better painting or music, or to write a better book. Age cannot stop me from doing better in life.

The world of arts…

I was not from the world of performing arts. My father was an...