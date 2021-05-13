‘My Book Is About My Making, Breaking & Remaking’

Lachmi Deb Roy talks to Kabir Bedi about his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell, his successes as an international star, his torrid love affairs, painful memories of his schizophrenic son’s illness and death, and a lot more. Excerpts:

On why he wrote the book

I felt my story is one that people could relate to and be inspired by. It has lessons for everyone. In the beginning of last year, I felt I was ready to tell my story. In the process, I hope to have cleared some misinterpretations. It’s the story of a boy from Delhi who comes to Bollywood and goes on to become an international star. I have seen great glory; I’ve also made many mistakes. It’s the story of making, breaking and re-making of me as a man.

On writing during lockdown

The story was literally bursting inside me for 10 years. I just wasn’t sure how to tell it. Then, around a year-and-a-half ago, it dawned on me. Soon after, the lockdown happened. It gave me the opportunity to focus on my book. In fact, the lockdown allowed me to work really hard. I used to wake up in the morning, have a cup of tea and sit down to write for 3-4 hours at a stretch. I had to revisit my past—both beautiful and painful moments. It was like experiencing them all. I wanted to tell all the unknown incidents of my life that were misinterpreted by many. These are ­emotional stories of turbulent times.

On what he had to say

There were many things, including my success as a star across Europe that Indian audiences are unaware of, of my career in Hollywood and my talent. I also spoke about my struggle with my schizophrenic son. I feel my life will be of great interest to many people. Nothing is sugar-coated—it’s raw and real. That’s what makes the book an interesting read. I believe my book is going to be both entertaining and informative.

On his open marriage with Protima Bedi

There was a phase in my life when Protima and I maintained an open marriage. We were two spirited young people and the whole world was going through a sexual evolution. It was the age of flower power, of the Beatles. The world was changing. When it didn’t work, we moved on.

On his bohemian image

My bohemian part is real, and will always remain with me. I’ll always be the eternal rebel. I don’t like conventional ways of life. I always tried to do things differently. I still like new ways of creating and exp­ressing myself. I guess that comes with creativity.

On his affair with Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi is an important chapter in my life. In my book, I have explained what kind of relationship we had and what we went through. The love I felt for her was extraordinarily intense, so when I saw her suffer from mental health issues, it was traumatic. What hurts me most is that when Parveen and I separated and she returned to India, the Indian media made it look as if I had destroyed her emotionally. What they interpreted was contrary to what my relationship with Parveen actually was. I have explained that carefully in my book.

On emotional episodes

There are three extremely emotional chapters in the book. One is the tragic death of my young son. Reliving those moments was especially draining. The wound remains. My relationships with Protima and Parveen were also emotional, but nothing can be more emotional than my vain attempt at trying to save my son. I also talk about what ­schizophrenia does to people. I wanted to remove all stigma ­attached to it.

On marriage

I am an eternal romantic. I love to share my life with women I love, and don’t give up on a relationship easily. I also learnt a lot from my experiences of these relationships. I love to travel the world and see beautiful places, and I love it most with the woman I love.