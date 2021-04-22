Election Diary By Khushbu Sundar

First-Timer’s Ecstasy

I very clearly remember the moment my name was announced as a candidate. After being in politics for a little over a decade and denied a chance to prove my worth and ability, this was an incredible feeling. Even as I tried to behave normally, going about my daily chores at home, my ears were clearly tuned to the TV. The moment the announcement came in: ‘Famous actress Khushbu Sundar will contest from…’, I hugged my husband. I knew I was about to embark on my most difficult journey. Till now, I was so used to campaigning for others. But this time I have to don the pads myself and enter the field to take on some furious fast bowling from my opponents.

New Place, No Time

The real challenge made itself apparent very soon. The constituency I was to contest, Thousand Lights, in Chennai, was new to me. As an in-charge of the neighbouring Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, I had worked...