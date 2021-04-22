Election Diary By Khushbu Sundar

I very clearly remember the moment my name was announced as a candidate. After being in politics for a little over a decade and denied a chance to prove my worth and ability, this was an incredible feeling. Even as I tried to behave normally, going about my daily chores at home, my ears were clearly tuned to the TV. The moment the announcement came in: ‘Famous actress Khushbu Sundar will contest from…’, I hugged my husband. I knew I was about to embark on my most difficult journey. Till now, I was so used to campaigning for others. But this time I have to don the pads myself and enter the field to take on some furious fast bowling from my opponents.
The real challenge made itself apparent very soon. The constituency I was to contest, Thousand Lights, in Chennai, was new to me. As an in-charge of the neighbouring Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, I had worked...