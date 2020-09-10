Top 75 Universities In India In 2020

|Rank 2020
|Name of Institute
|Institute Type
|City
|State
|Academic & Research Excellence
|Industry Interface & Placement
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|Governance & Admissions
|Diversity & Outreach
|Overall Score(1000)
|1
|Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore
|Deemed to be University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|391.68
|187.45
|135.85
|141.95
|95.55
|952.48
|2
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|Central University
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|383.16
|185.28
|131.54
|138.59
|93.1
|931.67
|3
|Jadavpur University
|State University
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|379
|183.07
|129.4
|112.48
|90.2
|894.14
|4
|Manipal Academy of Higher Education
|Deemed to be University
|Manipal
|Karnataka
|366.6
|174.54
|123.23
|138.85
|89.04
|892.25
|5
|University of Hyderabad
|Central University
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|369.08
|176.3
|124.46
|133.04
|84.89
|887.78
|6
|Calcutta University
|State University
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|374.04
|179.84
|126.93
|121.97
|83.64
|886.41
|7
|Banaras Hindu University
|Central University
|Varanasi
|Uttar Pradesh
|376.52
|181.75
|128.17
|141.52
|54.71
|882.67
|8
|University of Delhi
|Central University
|Delhi
|Delhi
|371.56
|178.07
|125.7
|135.84
|70.05
|881.21
|9
|Savitribai Phule Pune University
|State University
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|364.12
|172.77
|121.99
|127.4
|87.08
|873.36
|10
|Anna University
|State University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|361.64
|171.01
|122.76
|131.1
|81.64
|868.14
|11
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|Deemed to be University
|Vellore
|Tamil Nadu
|359.16
|169.24
|119.52
|129.86
|80.4
|858.18
|12
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|Central University
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|356.68
|167.48
|118.29
|128.62
|78.91
|849.97
|13
|Birla Institute of Technology & Science
|Deemed to be University
|Pilani
|Rajasthan
|354.2
|165.71
|117.05
|127.38
|78.66
|843
|14
|Aligarh Muslim University
|Central University
|Aligarh
|Uttar Pradesh
|351.72
|163.94
|116.82
|126.14
|77.95
|836.56
|15
|Homi Bhabha National Institute
|Deemed to be University
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|349.24
|162.18
|114.58
|124.9
|77.23
|828.12
|16
|Andhra University
|State University
|Visakhapatnam
|Andhra Pradesh
|346.76
|160.41
|113.35
|123.66
|76.51
|820.68
|17
|Tezpur University
|Central University
|Tezpur
|Assam
|341.8
|157.88
|120.88
|122.18
|75.07
|817.81
|18
|Kerala University
|State University
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Kerala
|344.28
|158.65
|112.11
|123.42
|75.79
|814.24
|19
|Jamia Hamdard
|Deemed to be University
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|339.32
|155.12
|109.64
|121.44
|74.36
|799.87
|20
|University of Madras
|State University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|336.84
|153.35
|107.41
|120.6
|73.64
|791.83
|21
|Panjab University
|State University
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|334.36
|152.61
|106.17
|119.76
|72.92
|785.82
|22
|Mysore University
|State University
|Mysore
|Karnataka
|331.88
|153.61
|105.94
|118.92
|72.2
|782.54
|23
|Osmania University
|State University
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|329.4
|149.78
|104.7
|118.08
|71.48
|773.44
|24
|Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university)
|Deemed to be University
|Patiala
|Punjab
|326.92
|149.91
|101.47
|117.24
|70.76
|766.3
|25
|Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|Deemed to be University
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|324.44
|149.04
|102.23
|116.4
|70.05
|762.15
|26
|Siksha `O` Anusandhan
|Deemed to be University
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|321.96
|148.17
|101
|115.56
|69.33
|756.01
|27
|Tata Institute of Social Sciences
|Deemed to be University
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|319.48
|147.3
|99.76
|114.72
|68.61
|749.86
|28
|SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|Deemed to be University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|317
|147.43
|98.52
|113.88
|67.89
|744.72
|29
|Mahatma Gandhi University
|State University
|Kottayam
|Kerala
|314.52
|145.56
|97.29
|113.04
|67.17
|737.58
|30
|Alagappa University
|State University
|Karaikudi
|Tamil Nadu
|312.04
|144.69
|96.05
|112.2
|66.46
|731.43
|31
|Bharathiar University
|State University
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|309.56
|145.82
|98.82
|111.36
|65.74
|731.29
|32
|Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering)
|Deemed to be University
|Vaddeswaram
|Andhra Pradesh
|307.08
|142.95
|93.58
|110.52
|65.02
|719.15
|33
|Bharati Vidyapeeth
|Deemed to be University
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|304.6
|144.07
|92.35
|109.68
|64.3
|715
|34
|Amity University
|Private thru State Act
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|302.12
|141.2
|91.11
|110.84
|65.58
|710.86
|35
|Gujarat University
|State University
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|299.64
|142.33
|90.88
|108
|62.86
|703.71
|36
|Symbiosis International
|Deemed to be University
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|297.16
|139.46
|88.64
|109.16
|62.15
|696.57
|37
|Banasthali Vidyapith
|Deemed to be University
|Banasthali
|Rajasthan
|296.68
|138.59
|87.41
|106.32
|63.43
|692.43
|38
|Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)
|Deemed to be University
|Thanjavur
|Tamil Nadu
|290.91
|141.85
|88.94
|106.64
|59.99
|688.32
|39
|Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
|Deemed to be University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|292.59
|137.72
|86.17
|105.48
|60.71
|682.67
|40
|Madurai Kamraj University
|State University
|Madurai
|Tamil Nadu
|288.62
|135.98
|83.7
|108.8
|61.27
|678.37
|41
|Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|Deemed to be University
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|286.34
|135.11
|84.47
|102.96
|58.56
|667.43
|42
|Gauhati University
|State University
|Guwahati
|Assam
|284.05
|134.24
|81.23
|102.12
|57.84
|659.48
|43
|Guru Nanak Dev University
|State University
|Amritsar
|Punjab
|281.77
|133.37
|80
|103.28
|57.12
|655.53
|44
|Visva Bharati University
|Central University
|Santiniketan
|West Bengal
|279.48
|132.5
|79.76
|100.44
|56.4
|648.58
|45
|Pondicherry University
|Central University
|Puducherry
|Pondicherry
|277.2
|134.62
|77.53
|99.6
|58.68
|647.63
|46
|Bharathidasan University
|State University
|Tiruchirappalli
|Tamil Nadu
|274.91
|130.75
|79.29
|98.76
|54.97
|638.68
|47
|University of Kashmir
|State University
|Srinagar
|Jammu and Kashmir
|272.63
|129.88
|77.06
|97.92
|54.25
|631.73
|48
|University of Calicut
|State University
|Calicut
|Kerala
|270.34
|129.01
|78.82
|99.08
|53.53
|630.78
|49
|University of Jammu
|State University
|Jammu Tawi
|Jammu and Kashmir
|268.06
|128.14
|76.59
|96.24
|55.81
|624.83
|50
|O.P Jindal Global University
|Private thru State Act
|Sonepat
|Haryana
|263.49
|129.4
|78.12
|94.56
|51.37
|616.94
|51
|Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research
|Deemed to be University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|265.77
|127.27
|76.35
|95.4
|52.09
|616.88
|52
|North Eastern Hill University
|Central University
|Shillong
|Meghalaya
|261.2
|125.53
|75.88
|95.72
|50.66
|608.99
|53
|SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
|Deemed to be University
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|258.92
|124.66
|75.65
|92.88
|49.94
|602.04
|54
|Sri Venkateswara University
|State University
|Tirupati
|Andhra Pradesh
|256.63
|123.79
|75.41
|92.04
|49.22
|597.09
|55
|Mumbai University
|State University
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|254.35
|122.92
|75.18
|91.2
|48.5
|592.14
|56
|Bangalore University
|State University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|252.06
|122.05
|77.94
|90.36
|47.78
|590.19
|57
|Birla Institute of Technology
|Deemed to be University
|Ranchi
|Jharkhand
|249.78
|121.17
|74.71
|89.52
|47.07
|582.24
|58
|Mizoram University
|Central University
|Aizawl
|Mizoram
|247.49
|120.3
|74.47
|88.68
|46.35
|577.29
|59
|Cochin University of Science and Technology
|State University
|Cochin
|Kerala
|245.21
|119.43
|74.24
|87.84
|45.63
|572.34
|60
|Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda
|State University
|Vadodara
|Gujarat
|242.92
|118.56
|74
|87
|44.91
|567.39
|61
|Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management
|Deemed to be University
|Visakhapatnam
|Andhra Pradesh
|241.64
|117.69
|73.77
|86.16
|44.19
|563.45
|62
|Maharishi Markandeshwar University
|Deemed to be University
|Mullana, Ambala
|Haryana
|239.35
|116.82
|73.53
|85.32
|43.47
|558.5
|63
|Kuvempu University
|State University
|Shimoga
|Karnataka
|237.73
|115.95
|73.3
|84.48
|42.76
|554.21
|64
|NITTE
|Deemed to be University
|Mangaluru
|Karnataka
|235.95
|115.08
|73.06
|83.64
|42.04
|549.77
|65
|Shiv Nadar University
|Private thru State Act
|Dadri
|Uttar Pradesh
|234.16
|114.21
|72.83
|82.8
|41.32
|545.32
|66
|Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University
|State University
|Aurangabad
|Maharashtra
|232.38
|113.34
|72.59
|81.96
|40.6
|540.87
|67
|Goa University
|State University
|Goa
|Goa
|230.59
|112.47
|72.36
|81.12
|39.88
|536.42
|68
|Jain University
|Deemed to be University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|228.81
|111.6
|72.12
|80.28
|39.17
|531.97
|69
|Maharshi Dayanand University
|State University
|Rohtak
|Haryana
|227.02
|110.72
|71.89
|79.44
|38.45
|527.52
|70
|Periyar University
|State University
|Salem
|Tamil Nadu
|225.24
|109.85
|71.65
|78.6
|37.73
|523.07
|71
|Yenepoya University
|Deemed to be University
|Mangalore
|Karnataka
|223.45
|108.98
|71.42
|77.76
|37.01
|518.62
|72
|Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education
|Deemed to be University
|Srivilliputtur
|Tamil Nadu
|221.67
|108.11
|71.18
|76.92
|36.29
|514.17
|73
|Central University of Punjab
|Central University
|Bathinda
|Punjab
|219.88
|110.24
|70.95
|76.08
|35.57
|512.72
|74
|Dayalbagh Educational Institute
|Deemed to be University
|Agra
|Uttar Pradesh
|218.1
|106.37
|74.71
|77.24
|34.86
|511.28
|75
|Kalyani University
|State University
|Kalyani
|West Bengal
|218.31
|112.5
|70.48
|74.4
|35.14
|510.83
