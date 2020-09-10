14 September, 2020
25 Years of Outlook
Top 75 Universities In India In 2020

Outlook's annual ranking of India’s top 75 universities in 2020 to help students make an informed choice

Top 75 Universities In India In 2020
2020-09-12T11:51:45+05:30
Rank 2020Name of InstituteInstitute TypeCityStateAcademic & Research ExcellenceIndustry Interface & PlacementInfrastructure & FacilitiesGovernance & AdmissionsDiversity & OutreachOverall Score(1000)
