14 September, 2020
25 Years of Outlook
Top 50 Private State Universities In India In 2020

Outlook's annual ranking of India’s top 50 Private State Universities in 2020 to help students make an informed choice

Top 50 Private State Universities In India In 2020
2020-09-12T11:50:44+05:30
Rank 2020Name of InstituteCityStateAcademic & Research ExcellenceIndustry Interface & PlacementInfrastructure & FacilitiesGovernance & AdmissionsDiversity & OutreachOverall Score(1000)
1 Amity University Gautam Budh Nagar Uttar Pradesh 302.12 141.2 91.11 110.84 65.58 710.86
2 O.P Jindal Global University Sonepat Haryana 263.49 129.4 78.12 94.56 51.37 616.94
3 Shiv Nadar University Dadri Uttar Pradesh 234.16 114.21 72.83 82.8 41.32 545.32
4 Nirma University Ahmedabad Gujarat 226.49 98.4 78.14 51.6 55.39 510.02
5 PES University Bengaluru Karnataka 221 98.1 89.76 58.85 41.97 509.68
6 Lovely Professional University Phagwara Punjab 213.54 97.95 86.48 57.96 43.74 499.67
7 Appejay Stya University Gurgaon Haryana 207.39 97.7 86.3 56.98 35.38 483.75
8 Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University Gandhinagar Gujarat 202.23 97.64 60.68 99.4 15.41 475.36
9 Manipal University Jaipur Rajasthan 200.91 97.48 86.01 56.14 32.56 473.09
10 Xavier University Bhubaneswar Odisha 199.6 95.43 58.48 92.38 19.98 465.87
11 Chitkara University Rajpura Punjab 200.92 96.54 59.58 95.89 12.69 465.62
12 Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies Faridabad Haryana 198.29 94.33 57.37 88.87 17.27 456.12
13 Chandigarh University Mohali Punjab 187.95 97.03 83.2 54.3 26.91 449.38
14 Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology Gandhinagar Gujarat 196.97 93.23 56.27 85.35 14.55 446.37
15 Jaypee University of Information Technology Solan Himachal Pradesh 194.34 91.02 54.07 78.33 19.12 436.88
16 Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences Solan Himachal Pradesh 195.66 92.12 55.17 81.84 11.84 436.62
17 Presidency University Kolkata West Bengal 181.48 96.8 79.92 53.39 24.08 435.67
18 Centurion University of Technology & Management Bhubaneswar Odisha 175 96.58 88 52.48 23.26 435.31
19 Ganpat University Mehsana Gujarat 193.03 89.91 52.96 74.82 16.41 427.13
20 Sri Sri University Bhubaneswar Odisha 168.52 96.35 85.95 51.57 22.43 424.82
21 Sharda University Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 191.71 88.81 51.86 71.3 13.7 417.38
22 University of Petroleum and Energy Studies Dehradun Uttarakhand 162.04 96.13 85.92 50.66 21.61 416.35
23 Dr. C.V. Raman University Bilaspur Chhattisgarh 190.4 87.71 50.76 67.79 12.98 409.63
24 Parul University Waghodia Gujarat 189.08 86.6 49.66 64.28 16.27 405.88
25 Rabindranath Tagore University Raisen Madhya Pradesh 155.57 95.9 76.64 49.75 20.78 398.64
26 Amity University Gurgaon Haryana 187.77 85.5 48.55 60.77 13.55 396.14
27 JECRC University Vidhani Rajasthan 142.61 95.45 86.12 47.93 19.13 391.24
28 Chitkara University Solan Himachal Pradesh 186.45 84.39 47.45 57.25 12.84 388.39
29 The Northcap University Gurgaon Haryana 149.09 95.68 73.36 48.84 19.96 386.92
30 Sanskriti University Mathura Uttar Pradesh 136.13 95.23 85.89 47.02 18.31 382.57
31 Charotar University of Science & Technology Changa Gujarat 185.14 83.29 46.35 53.74 11.13 379.64
32 Amity University Jaipur Rajasthan 129.66 95 85.86 46.11 17.48 374.11
33 G.D. Goenka University Gurgaon Haryana 183.82 82.19 45.25 50.23 10.41 371.89
34 CMR University Bangalore Karnataka 182.51 81.08 44.14 48.71 14.7 371.14
35 Ahmedabad University Ahmedabad Gujarat 123.18 94.78 70.08 45.2 16.66 349.89
36 KLE Technological University Dharwad Karnataka 110.22 94.33 86.13 43.38 15.01 349.06
37 Alliance University Bangalore Karnataka 103.75 94.1 85.83 42.47 14.18 340.33
38 ITM Gwalior Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 116.7 94.55 66.8 44.29 15.83 338.17
39 DIT University Dehradun Uttarakhand 97.27 93.88 85.8 41.56 13.36 331.86
40 JIS University, Kolkota Kolkota West Bengal 90.79 93.65 63.52 40.65 12.53 301.14
41 Shobhit University Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh 71.36 92.98 85.77 37.92 10.06 298.08
42 AKS University Satna Madhya Pradesh 64.88 92.75 85.74 37.01 9.23 289.61
43 ICFAI Dehradun Dehradun Uttarakhand 84.31 93.43 60.24 39.74 11.71 289.42
44 LNCT University Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 77.84 93.2 67 38.83 10.88 287.75
45 ERA University Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 78.84 91.2 65.87 34.78 12.8 283.49
46 SAGE University Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 75.84 89.2 68.25 33.98 11.81 279.08
47 Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University Gurgoan Haryana 63.84 88.2 61.86 37.81 7.8 259.51
48 Dayanand Sagar University Bangalore Karnataka 69.84 86.2 57.98 30.68 9.98 254.68
49 GLA University Mathura Uttar Pradesh 58.4 92.53 56.96 36.1 8.41 252.39
50 Adamas University Kolkota West Bengal 65.84 81.2 56.9 36.19 10.13 250.26
