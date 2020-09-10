Top 50 Private State Universities In India In 2020

|Rank 2020
|Name of Institute
|City
|State
|Academic & Research Excellence
|Industry Interface & Placement
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|Governance & Admissions
|Diversity & Outreach
|Overall Score(1000)
|1
|Amity University
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|302.12
|141.2
|91.11
|110.84
|65.58
|710.86
|2
|O.P Jindal Global University
|Sonepat
|Haryana
|263.49
|129.4
|78.12
|94.56
|51.37
|616.94
|3
|Shiv Nadar University
|Dadri
|Uttar Pradesh
|234.16
|114.21
|72.83
|82.8
|41.32
|545.32
|4
|Nirma University
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|226.49
|98.4
|78.14
|51.6
|55.39
|510.02
|5
|PES University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|221
|98.1
|89.76
|58.85
|41.97
|509.68
|6
|Lovely Professional University
|Phagwara
|Punjab
|213.54
|97.95
|86.48
|57.96
|43.74
|499.67
|7
|Appejay Stya University
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|207.39
|97.7
|86.3
|56.98
|35.38
|483.75
|8
|Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University
|Gandhinagar
|Gujarat
|202.23
|97.64
|60.68
|99.4
|15.41
|475.36
|9
|Manipal University
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|200.91
|97.48
|86.01
|56.14
|32.56
|473.09
|10
|Xavier University
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|199.6
|95.43
|58.48
|92.38
|19.98
|465.87
|11
|Chitkara University
|Rajpura
|Punjab
|200.92
|96.54
|59.58
|95.89
|12.69
|465.62
|12
|Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies
|Faridabad
|Haryana
|198.29
|94.33
|57.37
|88.87
|17.27
|456.12
|13
|Chandigarh University
|Mohali
|Punjab
|187.95
|97.03
|83.2
|54.3
|26.91
|449.38
|14
|Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology
|Gandhinagar
|Gujarat
|196.97
|93.23
|56.27
|85.35
|14.55
|446.37
|15
|Jaypee University of Information Technology
|Solan
|Himachal Pradesh
|194.34
|91.02
|54.07
|78.33
|19.12
|436.88
|16
|Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
|Solan
|Himachal Pradesh
|195.66
|92.12
|55.17
|81.84
|11.84
|436.62
|17
|Presidency University
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|181.48
|96.8
|79.92
|53.39
|24.08
|435.67
|18
|Centurion University of Technology & Management
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|175
|96.58
|88
|52.48
|23.26
|435.31
|19
|Ganpat University
|Mehsana
|Gujarat
|193.03
|89.91
|52.96
|74.82
|16.41
|427.13
|20
|Sri Sri University
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|168.52
|96.35
|85.95
|51.57
|22.43
|424.82
|21
|Sharda University
|Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|191.71
|88.81
|51.86
|71.3
|13.7
|417.38
|22
|University of Petroleum and Energy Studies
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|162.04
|96.13
|85.92
|50.66
|21.61
|416.35
|23
|Dr. C.V. Raman University
|Bilaspur
|Chhattisgarh
|190.4
|87.71
|50.76
|67.79
|12.98
|409.63
|24
|Parul University
|Waghodia
|Gujarat
|189.08
|86.6
|49.66
|64.28
|16.27
|405.88
|25
|Rabindranath Tagore University
|Raisen
|Madhya Pradesh
|155.57
|95.9
|76.64
|49.75
|20.78
|398.64
|26
|Amity University
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|187.77
|85.5
|48.55
|60.77
|13.55
|396.14
|27
|JECRC University
|Vidhani
|Rajasthan
|142.61
|95.45
|86.12
|47.93
|19.13
|391.24
|28
|Chitkara University
|Solan
|Himachal Pradesh
|186.45
|84.39
|47.45
|57.25
|12.84
|388.39
|29
|The Northcap University
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|149.09
|95.68
|73.36
|48.84
|19.96
|386.92
|30
|Sanskriti University
|Mathura
|Uttar Pradesh
|136.13
|95.23
|85.89
|47.02
|18.31
|382.57
|31
|Charotar University of Science & Technology
|Changa
|Gujarat
|185.14
|83.29
|46.35
|53.74
|11.13
|379.64
|32
|Amity University
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|129.66
|95
|85.86
|46.11
|17.48
|374.11
|33
|G.D. Goenka University
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|183.82
|82.19
|45.25
|50.23
|10.41
|371.89
|34
|CMR University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|182.51
|81.08
|44.14
|48.71
|14.7
|371.14
|35
|Ahmedabad University
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|123.18
|94.78
|70.08
|45.2
|16.66
|349.89
|36
|KLE Technological University
|Dharwad
|Karnataka
|110.22
|94.33
|86.13
|43.38
|15.01
|349.06
|37
|Alliance University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|103.75
|94.1
|85.83
|42.47
|14.18
|340.33
|38
|ITM Gwalior
|Gwalior
|Madhya Pradesh
|116.7
|94.55
|66.8
|44.29
|15.83
|338.17
|39
|DIT University
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|97.27
|93.88
|85.8
|41.56
|13.36
|331.86
|40
|JIS University, Kolkota
|Kolkota
|West Bengal
|90.79
|93.65
|63.52
|40.65
|12.53
|301.14
|41
|Shobhit University
|Saharanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|71.36
|92.98
|85.77
|37.92
|10.06
|298.08
|42
|AKS University
|Satna
|Madhya Pradesh
|64.88
|92.75
|85.74
|37.01
|9.23
|289.61
|43
|ICFAI Dehradun
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|84.31
|93.43
|60.24
|39.74
|11.71
|289.42
|44
|LNCT University
|Bhopal
|Madhya Pradesh
|77.84
|93.2
|67
|38.83
|10.88
|287.75
|45
|ERA University
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|78.84
|91.2
|65.87
|34.78
|12.8
|283.49
|46
|SAGE University
|Bhopal
|Madhya Pradesh
|75.84
|89.2
|68.25
|33.98
|11.81
|279.08
|47
|Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University
|Gurgoan
|Haryana
|63.84
|88.2
|61.86
|37.81
|7.8
|259.51
|48
|Dayanand Sagar University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|69.84
|86.2
|57.98
|30.68
|9.98
|254.68
|49
|GLA University
|Mathura
|Uttar Pradesh
|58.4
|92.53
|56.96
|36.1
|8.41
|252.39
|50
|Adamas University
|Kolkota
|West Bengal
|65.84
|81.2
|56.9
|36.19
|10.13
|250.26
