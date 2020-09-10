Top 50 Deemed To Be Universities In India In 2020

|Rank 2020
|Name of Institute
|City
|State
|Academic & Research Excellence
|Industry Interface & Placement
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|Governance & Admissions
|Diversity & Outreach
|Overall Score(1000)
|1
|Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|391.68
|187.45
|135.85
|141.95
|95.55
|952.48
|2
|Manipal Academy of Higher Education
|Manipal
|Karnataka
|366.6
|174.54
|123.23
|138.85
|89.04
|892.25
|3
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|Vellore
|Tamil Nadu
|359.16
|169.24
|119.52
|129.86
|80.4
|858.18
|4
|Birla Institute of Technology & Science
|Pilani
|Rajasthan
|354.2
|165.71
|117.05
|127.38
|78.66
|843
|5
|Homi Bhabha National Institute
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|349.24
|162.18
|114.58
|124.9
|77.23
|828.12
|6
|Jamia Hamdard
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|339.32
|155.12
|109.64
|121.44
|74.36
|799.87
|7
|Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university)
|Patiala
|Punjab
|326.92
|149.91
|101.47
|117.24
|70.76
|766.3
|8
|Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|324.44
|149.04
|102.23
|116.4
|70.05
|762.15
|9
|Siksha `O` Anusandhan
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|321.96
|148.17
|101
|115.56
|69.33
|756.01
|10
|Tata Institute of Social Sciences
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|319.48
|147.3
|99.76
|114.72
|68.61
|749.86
|11
|SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|317
|147.43
|98.52
|113.88
|67.89
|744.72
|12
|Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering)
|Vaddeswaram
|Andhra Pradesh
|307.08
|142.95
|93.58
|110.52
|65.02
|719.15
|13
|Bharati Vidyapeeth
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|304.6
|144.07
|92.35
|109.68
|64.3
|715
|14
|Symbiosis International
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|297.16
|139.46
|88.64
|109.16
|62.15
|696.57
|15
|Banasthali Vidyapith
|Banasthali
|Rajasthan
|296.68
|138.59
|87.41
|106.32
|63.43
|692.43
|16
|Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)
|Thanjavur
|Tamil Nadu
|290.91
|141.85
|88.94
|106.64
|59.99
|688.32
|17
|Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|292.59
|137.72
|86.17
|105.48
|60.71
|682.67
|18
|Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|286.34
|135.11
|84.47
|102.96
|58.56
|667.43
|19
|Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|265.77
|127.27
|76.35
|95.4
|52.09
|616.88
|20
|SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|258.92
|124.66
|75.65
|92.88
|49.94
|602.04
|21
|Birla Institute of Technology
|Ranchi
|Jharkhand
|249.78
|121.17
|74.71
|89.52
|47.07
|582.24
|22
|Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management
|Visakhapatnam
|Andhra Pradesh
|241.64
|117.69
|73.77
|86.16
|44.19
|563.45
|23
|Maharishi Markandeshwar
|Mullana, Ambala
|Haryana
|239.35
|116.82
|73.53
|85.32
|43.47
|558.5
|24
|NITTE
|Mangaluru
|Karnataka
|235.95
|115.08
|73.06
|83.64
|42.04
|549.77
|25
|Jain University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|228.81
|111.6
|72.12
|80.28
|39.17
|531.97
|26
|Yenepoya University
|Mangalore
|Karnataka
|223.45
|108.98
|71.42
|77.76
|37.01
|518.62
|27
|Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education
|Srivilliputtur
|Tamil Nadu
|221.67
|108.11
|71.18
|76.92
|36.29
|514.17
|28
|Dayalbagh Educational Institute
|Agra
|Uttar Pradesh
|218.1
|106.37
|74.71
|77.24
|34.86
|511.28
|29
|Gandhigram Rural Institute
|Dindigul
|Tamil Nadu
|215.89
|104.01
|69.89
|79.45
|33.74
|502.97
|30
|M.S Ramaiah University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|218.52
|102.87
|65.9
|73.48
|41.31
|502.07
|31
|Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|208.01
|101.78
|66.9
|79.01
|46.09
|501.79
|32
|CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|212.18
|102.78
|73.89
|78.94
|31.45
|499.24
|33
|Jaypee Institute of Information Technology
|Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|204.86
|99.85
|62.89
|106.43
|19.16
|493.19
|34
|Graphic Era University
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|203.55
|98.75
|61.78
|102.92
|11.88
|478.87
|35
|B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|202.23
|97.64
|60.68
|99.4
|15.41
|475.36
|36
|The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|199.6
|95.43
|58.48
|92.38
|19.98
|465.87
|37
|Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|200.92
|96.54
|59.58
|95.89
|12.69
|465.62
|38
|D. Y. Patil Educational Society
|Kolhapur
|Maharashtra
|198.29
|94.33
|57.37
|88.87
|17.27
|456.12
|39
|Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|196.97
|93.23
|56.27
|85.35
|14.55
|446.37
|40
|Dharmsinh Desai University
|Nadiad
|Gujarat
|194.34
|91.02
|54.07
|78.33
|19.12
|436.88
|41
|Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|195.66
|92.12
|55.17
|81.84
|11.84
|436.62
|42
|Dr M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|193.03
|89.91
|52.96
|74.82
|16.41
|427.13
|43
|Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning
|Anantapur
|Andhra Pradesh
|191.71
|88.81
|51.86
|71.3
|13.7
|417.38
|44
|Karpagam Academy of Higher Education
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|190.4
|87.71
|50.76
|67.79
|12.98
|409.63
|45
|The LNM Institute of Information Technology
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|189.08
|86.6
|49.66
|64.28
|16.27
|405.88
|46
|Vinayaka Mission's Research Foundation
|Salem
|Tamil Nadu
|187.77
|85.5
|48.55
|60.77
|13.55
|396.14
|47
|MGM Institute of Health Sciences
|Navi Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|186.45
|84.39
|47.45
|57.25
|12.84
|388.39
|48
|Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|185.14
|83.29
|46.35
|53.74
|11.13
|379.64
|49
|North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology
|Itanagar
|Arunachal Pradesh
|183.82
|82.19
|45.25
|50.23
|10.41
|371.89
|50
|VELS Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|182.51
|81.08
|44.14
|48.71
|14.7
|371.14
