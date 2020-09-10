14 September, 2020
25 Years of Outlook
Top 50 Deemed To Be Universities In India In 2020

Outlook's annual ranking of India’s top 50 Deemed To Be Universities in 2020 to help students make an informed choice

Top 50 Deemed To Be Universities In India In 2020
2020-09-12T11:51:05+05:30
Rank 2020Name of InstituteCityStateAcademic & Research ExcellenceIndustry Interface & PlacementInfrastructure & FacilitiesGovernance & AdmissionsDiversity & OutreachOverall Score(1000)
1 Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore Bengaluru Karnataka 391.68 187.45 135.85 141.95 95.55 952.48
2 Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Karnataka 366.6 174.54 123.23 138.85 89.04 892.25
3 Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore Tamil Nadu 359.16 169.24 119.52 129.86 80.4 858.18
4 Birla Institute of Technology & Science Pilani Rajasthan 354.2 165.71 117.05 127.38 78.66 843
5 Homi Bhabha National Institute Mumbai Maharashtra 349.24 162.18 114.58 124.9 77.23 828.12
6 Jamia Hamdard New Delhi Delhi 339.32 155.12 109.64 121.44 74.36 799.87
7 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) Patiala Punjab 326.92 149.91 101.47 117.24 70.76 766.3
8 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar Odisha 324.44 149.04 102.23 116.4 70.05 762.15
9 Siksha `O` Anusandhan Bhubaneswar Odisha 321.96 148.17 101 115.56 69.33 756.01
10 Tata Institute of Social Sciences Mumbai Maharashtra 319.48 147.3 99.76 114.72 68.61 749.86
11 SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 317 147.43 98.52 113.88 67.89 744.72
12 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) Vaddeswaram Andhra Pradesh 307.08 142.95 93.58 110.52 65.02 719.15
13 Bharati Vidyapeeth Pune Maharashtra 304.6 144.07 92.35 109.68 64.3 715
14 Symbiosis International Pune Maharashtra 297.16 139.46 88.64 109.16 62.15 696.57
15 Banasthali Vidyapith Banasthali Rajasthan 296.68 138.59 87.41 106.32 63.43 692.43
16 Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) Thanjavur Tamil Nadu 290.91 141.85 88.94 106.64 59.99 688.32
17 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 292.59 137.72 86.17 105.48 60.71 682.67
18 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Pune Maharashtra 286.34 135.11 84.47 102.96 58.56 667.43
19 Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 265.77 127.27 76.35 95.4 52.09 616.88
20 SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 258.92 124.66 75.65 92.88 49.94 602.04
21 Birla Institute of Technology Ranchi Jharkhand 249.78 121.17 74.71 89.52 47.07 582.24
22 Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 241.64 117.69 73.77 86.16 44.19 563.45
23 Maharishi Markandeshwar Mullana, Ambala Haryana 239.35 116.82 73.53 85.32 43.47 558.5
24 NITTE Mangaluru Karnataka 235.95 115.08 73.06 83.64 42.04 549.77
25 Jain University Bengaluru Karnataka 228.81 111.6 72.12 80.28 39.17 531.97
26 Yenepoya University Mangalore Karnataka 223.45 108.98 71.42 77.76 37.01 518.62
27 Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education Srivilliputtur Tamil Nadu 221.67 108.11 71.18 76.92 36.29 514.17
28 Dayalbagh Educational Institute Agra Uttar Pradesh 218.1 106.37 74.71 77.24 34.86 511.28
29 Gandhigram Rural Institute Dindigul Tamil Nadu 215.89 104.01 69.89 79.45 33.74 502.97
30 M.S Ramaiah University Bengaluru Karnataka 218.52 102.87 65.9 73.48 41.31 502.07
31 Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science Chennai Tamil Nadu 208.01 101.78 66.9 79.01 46.09 501.79
32 CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru Bengaluru Karnataka 212.18 102.78 73.89 78.94 31.45 499.24
33 Jaypee Institute of Information Technology Noida Uttar Pradesh 204.86 99.85 62.89 106.43 19.16 493.19
34 Graphic Era University Dehradun Uttarakhand 203.55 98.75 61.78 102.92 11.88 478.87
35 B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 202.23 97.64 60.68 99.4 15.41 475.36
36 The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Hyderabad Telangana 199.6 95.43 58.48 92.38 19.98 465.87
37 Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 200.92 96.54 59.58 95.89 12.69 465.62
38 D. Y. Patil Educational Society Kolhapur Maharashtra 198.29 94.33 57.37 88.87 17.27 456.12
39 Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 196.97 93.23 56.27 85.35 14.55 446.37
40 Dharmsinh Desai University Nadiad Gujarat 194.34 91.02 54.07 78.33 19.12 436.88
41 Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Mumbai Maharashtra 195.66 92.12 55.17 81.84 11.84 436.62
42 Dr M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute Chennai Tamil Nadu 193.03 89.91 52.96 74.82 16.41 427.13
43 Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning Anantapur Andhra Pradesh 191.71 88.81 51.86 71.3 13.7 417.38
44 Karpagam Academy of Higher Education Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 190.4 87.71 50.76 67.79 12.98 409.63
45 The LNM Institute of Information Technology Jaipur Rajasthan 189.08 86.6 49.66 64.28 16.27 405.88
46 Vinayaka Mission's Research Foundation Salem Tamil Nadu 187.77 85.5 48.55 60.77 13.55 396.14
47 MGM Institute of Health Sciences Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 186.45 84.39 47.45 57.25 12.84 388.39
48 Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 185.14 83.29 46.35 53.74 11.13 379.64
49 North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh 183.82 82.19 45.25 50.23 10.41 371.89
50 VELS Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies Chennai Tamil Nadu 182.51 81.08 44.14 48.71 14.7 371.14
