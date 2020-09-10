14 September, 2020
25 Years of Outlook
Top 25 Central Universities In India In 2020

Outlook's annual ranking of India’s top 25 Central Universities in 2020 to help students make an informed choice

Rank 2020Name of InstituteCityStateAcademic & Research ExcellenceIndustry Interface & PlacementInfrastructure & FacilitiesGovernance & AdmissionsDiversity & OutreachOverall Score(1000)
1 Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi Delhi 383.16 185.28 131.54 138.59 93.1 931.67
2 University of Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana 369.08 176.3 124.46 133.04 84.89 887.78
3 Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Uttar Pradesh 376.52 181.75 128.17 141.52 54.71 882.67
4 University of Delhi Delhi Delhi 371.56 178.07 125.7 135.84 70.05 881.21
5 Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi Delhi 356.68 167.48 118.29 128.62 78.91 849.97
6 Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh Uttar Pradesh 351.72 163.94 116.82 126.14 77.95 836.56
7 Tezpur University Tezpur Assam 341.8 157.88 120.88 122.18 75.07 817.81
8 Visva Bharati University Santiniketan West Bengal 279.48 132.5 79.76 100.44 56.4 648.58
9 Pondicherry University Puducherry Pondicherry 277.2 134.62 77.53 99.6 58.68 647.63
10 North Eastern Hill University Shillong Meghalaya 261.2 125.53 75.88 95.72 50.66 608.99
11 Mizoram University Aizawl Mizoram 247.49 120.3 74.47 88.68 46.35 577.29
12 Central University of Punjab Bathinda Punjab 219.88 110.24 70.95 76.08 35.57 512.72
13 Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar Sagar Madhya Pradesh 226.49 98.4 78.14 51.6 55.39 510.02
14 Central University of Kerala Kasaragod Kerala 221 98.1 89.76 58.85 41.97 509.68
15 Assam University Silchar Assam 215 96.95 86.48 57.96 43.74 500.13
16 Rajiv Gandhi University Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh 207.39 98.7 88.3 57.98 35.38 487.75
17 Nagaland University Zunheboto Nagaland 202.23 97.64 60.68 99.4 15.41 475.36
18 Central University of Gujarat Gandhinagar Gujarat 200.91 97.48 86.01 56.14 32.56 473.09
19 Central University of Orissa Koraput Odisha 199.6 95.43 58.48 92.38 19.98 465.87
20 Tripura University Agartala Tripura 200.92 96.54 59.58 95.89 12.69 465.62
21 Sikkim University Gangtok Sikkim 198.29 94.33 57.37 88.87 17.27 456.12
22 Central University of Tamil Nadu Tiruvarur Tamil Nadu 187.95 97.03 83.2 54.3 26.91 449.38
23 Central University of Rajasthan Bandar Sindri Rajasthan 196.97 93.23 56.27 85.35 14.55 446.37
24 Maulana Azad National Urdu University Hyderabad Telangana 194.34 91.02 54.07 78.33 19.12 436.88
25 Central Agricultural University Imphal West Manipur 193.03 89.91 52.96 74.82 16.41 427.13
