Top 25 Central Universities In India In 2020

|Rank 2020
|Name of Institute
|City
|State
|Academic & Research Excellence
|Industry Interface & Placement
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|Governance & Admissions
|Diversity & Outreach
|Overall Score(1000)
|1
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|383.16
|185.28
|131.54
|138.59
|93.1
|931.67
|2
|University of Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|369.08
|176.3
|124.46
|133.04
|84.89
|887.78
|3
|Banaras Hindu University
|Varanasi
|Uttar Pradesh
|376.52
|181.75
|128.17
|141.52
|54.71
|882.67
|4
|University of Delhi
|Delhi
|Delhi
|371.56
|178.07
|125.7
|135.84
|70.05
|881.21
|5
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|356.68
|167.48
|118.29
|128.62
|78.91
|849.97
|6
|Aligarh Muslim University
|Aligarh
|Uttar Pradesh
|351.72
|163.94
|116.82
|126.14
|77.95
|836.56
|7
|Tezpur University
|Tezpur
|Assam
|341.8
|157.88
|120.88
|122.18
|75.07
|817.81
|8
|Visva Bharati University
|Santiniketan
|West Bengal
|279.48
|132.5
|79.76
|100.44
|56.4
|648.58
|9
|Pondicherry University
|Puducherry
|Pondicherry
|277.2
|134.62
|77.53
|99.6
|58.68
|647.63
|10
|North Eastern Hill University
|Shillong
|Meghalaya
|261.2
|125.53
|75.88
|95.72
|50.66
|608.99
|11
|Mizoram University
|Aizawl
|Mizoram
|247.49
|120.3
|74.47
|88.68
|46.35
|577.29
|12
|Central University of Punjab
|Bathinda
|Punjab
|219.88
|110.24
|70.95
|76.08
|35.57
|512.72
|13
|Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar
|Sagar
|Madhya Pradesh
|226.49
|98.4
|78.14
|51.6
|55.39
|510.02
|14
|Central University of Kerala
|Kasaragod
|Kerala
|221
|98.1
|89.76
|58.85
|41.97
|509.68
|15
|Assam University
|Silchar
|Assam
|215
|96.95
|86.48
|57.96
|43.74
|500.13
|16
|Rajiv Gandhi University
|Itanagar
|Arunachal Pradesh
|207.39
|98.7
|88.3
|57.98
|35.38
|487.75
|17
|Nagaland University
|Zunheboto
|Nagaland
|202.23
|97.64
|60.68
|99.4
|15.41
|475.36
|18
|Central University of Gujarat
|Gandhinagar
|Gujarat
|200.91
|97.48
|86.01
|56.14
|32.56
|473.09
|19
|Central University of Orissa
|Koraput
|Odisha
|199.6
|95.43
|58.48
|92.38
|19.98
|465.87
|20
|Tripura University
|Agartala
|Tripura
|200.92
|96.54
|59.58
|95.89
|12.69
|465.62
|21
|Sikkim University
|Gangtok
|Sikkim
|198.29
|94.33
|57.37
|88.87
|17.27
|456.12
|22
|Central University of Tamil Nadu
|Tiruvarur
|Tamil Nadu
|187.95
|97.03
|83.2
|54.3
|26.91
|449.38
|23
|Central University of Rajasthan
|Bandar Sindri
|Rajasthan
|196.97
|93.23
|56.27
|85.35
|14.55
|446.37
|24
|Maulana Azad National Urdu University
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|194.34
|91.02
|54.07
|78.33
|19.12
|436.88
|25
|Central Agricultural University
|Imphal West
|Manipur
|193.03
|89.91
|52.96
|74.82
|16.41
|427.13
|Rank 2020
|1
|Name Of Institute
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|City
|New Delhi
|State
|Delhi
|Academic & Research Excellence
|383.16
|Industry Interface & Placement
|185.28
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|131.54
|Governance & Admissions
|138.59
|Diversity & Outreach
|93.1
|Overall Score (1,000)
|931.67
|Rank 2020
|2
|Name Of Institute
|University of Hyderabad
|City
|Hyderabad
|State
|Telangana
|Academic & Research Excellence
|369.08
|Industry Interface & Placement
|176.3
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|124.46
|Governance & Admissions
|133.04
|Diversity & Outreach
|84.89
|Overall Score (1,000)
|887.78
|Rank 2020
|3
|Name Of Institute
|Banaras Hindu University
|City
|Varanasi
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|Academic & Research Excellence
|376.52
|Industry Interface & Placement
|181.75
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|128.17
|Governance & Admissions
|141.52
|Diversity & Outreach
|54.71
|Overall Score (1,000)
|882.67
|Rank 2020
|4
|Name Of Institute
|University of Delhi
|City
|Delhi
|State
|Delhi
|Academic & Research Excellence
|371.56
|Industry Interface & Placement
|178.07
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|125.7
|Governance & Admissions
|135.84
|Diversity & Outreach
|70.05
|Overall Score (1,000)
|881.21
|Rank 2020
|5
|Name Of Institute
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|City
|New Delhi
|State
|Delhi
|Academic & Research Excellence
|356.68
|Industry Interface & Placement
|167.48
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|118.29
|Governance & Admissions
|128.62
|Diversity & Outreach
|78.91
|Overall Score (1,000)
|849.97
|Rank 2020
|6
|Name Of Institute
|Aligarh Muslim University
|City
|Aligarh
|State
|Uttar Pradesh
|Academic & Research Excellence
|351.72
|Industry Interface & Placement
|163.94
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|116.82
|Governance & Admissions
|126.14
|Diversity & Outreach
|77.95
|Overall Score (1,000)
|836.56
|Rank 2020
|7
|Name Of Institute
|Tezpur University
|City
|Tezpur
|State
|Assam
|Academic & Research Excellence
|341.8
|Industry Interface & Placement
|157.88
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|120.88
|Governance & Admissions
|122.18
|Diversity & Outreach
|75.07
|Overall Score (1,000)
|817.81
|Rank 2020
|8
|Name Of Institute
|Visva Bharati University
|City
|Santiniketan
|State
|West Bengal
|Academic & Research Excellence
|279.48
|Industry Interface & Placement
|132.5
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|79.76
|Governance & Admissions
|100.44
|Diversity & Outreach
|56.4
|Overall Score (1,000)
|648.58
|Rank 2020
|9
|Name Of Institute
|Pondicherry University
|City
|Puducherry
|State
|Pondicherry
|Academic & Research Excellence
|277.2
|Industry Interface & Placement
|134.62
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|77.53
|Governance & Admissions
|99.6
|Diversity & Outreach
|58.68
|Overall Score (1,000)
|647.63
|Rank 2020
|10
|Name Of Institute
|North Eastern Hill University
|City
|Shillong
|State
|Meghalaya
|Academic & Research Excellence
|261.2
|Industry Interface & Placement
|125.53
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|75.88
|Governance & Admissions
|95.72
|Diversity & Outreach
|50.66
|Overall Score (1,000)
|608.99
|Rank 2020
|11
|Name Of Institute
|Mizoram University
|City
|Aizawl
|State
|Mizoram
|Academic & Research Excellence
|247.49
|Industry Interface & Placement
|120.3
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|74.47
|Governance & Admissions
|88.68
|Diversity & Outreach
|46.35
|Overall Score (1,000)
|577.29
|Rank 2020
|12
|Name Of Institute
|Central University of Punjab
|City
|Bathinda
|State
|Punjab
|Academic & Research Excellence
|219.88
|Industry Interface & Placement
|110.24
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|70.95
|Governance & Admissions
|76.08
|Diversity & Outreach
|35.57
|Overall Score (1,000)
|512.72
|Rank 2020
|13
|Name Of Institute
|Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar
|City
|Sagar
|State
|Madhya Pradesh
|Academic & Research Excellence
|226.49
|Industry Interface & Placement
|98.4
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|78.14
|Governance & Admissions
|51.6
|Diversity & Outreach
|55.39
|Overall Score (1,000)
|510.02
|Rank 2020
|14
|Name Of Institute
|Central University of Kerala
|City
|Kasaragod
|State
|Kerala
|Academic & Research Excellence
|221
|Industry Interface & Placement
|98.1
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|89.76
|Governance & Admissions
|58.85
|Diversity & Outreach
|41.97
|Overall Score (1,000)
|509.68
|Rank 2020
|15
|Name Of Institute
|Assam University
|City
|Silchar
|State
|Assam
|Academic & Research Excellence
|215
|Industry Interface & Placement
|96.95
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|86.48
|Governance & Admissions
|57.96
|Diversity & Outreach
|43.74
|Overall Score (1,000)
|500.13
|Rank 2020
|16
|Name Of Institute
|Rajiv Gandhi University
|City
|Itanagar
|State
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Academic & Research Excellence
|207.39
|Industry Interface & Placement
|98.7
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|88.3
|Governance & Admissions
|57.98
|Diversity & Outreach
|35.38
|Overall Score (1,000)
|487.75
|Rank 2020
|17
|Name Of Institute
|Nagaland University
|City
|Zunheboto
|State
|Nagaland
|Academic & Research Excellence
|202.23
|Industry Interface & Placement
|97.64
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|60.68
|Governance & Admissions
|99.4
|Diversity & Outreach
|15.41
|Overall Score (1,000)
|475.36
|Rank 2020
|18
|Name Of Institute
|Central University of Gujarat
|City
|Gandhinagar
|State
|Gujarat
|Academic & Research Excellence
|200.91
|Industry Interface & Placement
|97.48
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|86.01
|Governance & Admissions
|56.14
|Diversity & Outreach
|32.56
|Overall Score (1,000)
|473.09
|Rank 2020
|19
|Name Of Institute
|Central University of Orissa
|City
|Koraput
|State
|Odisha
|Academic & Research Excellence
|199.6
|Industry Interface & Placement
|95.43
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|58.48
|Governance & Admissions
|92.38
|Diversity & Outreach
|19.98
|Overall Score (1,000)
|465.87
|Rank 2020
|20
|Name Of Institute
|Tripura University
|City
|Agartala
|State
|Tripura
|Academic & Research Excellence
|200.92
|Industry Interface & Placement
|96.54
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|59.58
|Governance & Admissions
|95.89
|Diversity & Outreach
|12.69
|Overall Score (1,000)
|465.62
|Rank 2020
|21
|Name Of Institute
|Sikkim University
|City
|Gangtok
|State
|Sikkim
|Academic & Research Excellence
|198.29
|Industry Interface & Placement
|94.33
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|57.37
|Governance & Admissions
|88.87
|Diversity & Outreach
|17.27
|Overall Score (1,000)
|456.12
|Rank 2020
|22
|Name Of Institute
|Central University of Tamil Nadu
|City
|Tiruvarur
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|Academic & Research Excellence
|187.95
|Industry Interface & Placement
|97.03
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|83.2
|Governance & Admissions
|54.3
|Diversity & Outreach
|26.91
|Overall Score (1,000)
|449.38
|Rank 2020
|23
|Name Of Institute
|Central University of Rajasthan
|City
|Bandar Sindri
|State
|Rajasthan
|Academic & Research Excellence
|196.97
|Industry Interface & Placement
|93.23
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|56.27
|Governance & Admissions
|85.35
|Diversity & Outreach
|14.55
|Overall Score (1,000)
|446.37
|Rank 2020
|24
|Name Of Institute
|Maulana Azad National Urdu University
|City
|Hyderabad
|State
|Telangana
|Academic & Research Excellence
|194.34
|Industry Interface & Placement
|91.02
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|54.07
|Governance & Admissions
|78.33
|Diversity & Outreach
|19.12
|Overall Score (1,000)
|436.88
|Rank 2020
|25
|Name Of Institute
|Central Agricultural University
|City
|Imphal West
|State
|Manipur
|Academic & Research Excellence
|193.03
|Industry Interface & Placement
|89.91
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|52.96
|Governance & Admissions
|74.82
|Diversity & Outreach
|16.41
|Overall Score (1,000)
|427.13
ALSO READ
Top 75 Universities In India In 2020
Top 50 Deemed To Be Universities In India In 2020
Top 50 Private State Universities In India In 2020
Top 23 Technical Universities In India In 2020
Top 10 Medical Universities In India In 2020