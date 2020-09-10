14 September, 2020
25 Years of Outlook
Top 23 Technical Universities In India In 2020

Outlook's annual ranking of India’s top 23 Technical Universities in 2020 to help students make an informed choice

Top 23 Technical Universities In India In 2020
Rank 2020Name of InstituteCityStateAcademic & Research ExcellenceIndustry Interface & PlacementInfrastructure & FacilitiesGovernance & AdmissionsDiversity & OutreachOverall Score(1000)
1 Indian Institute of Technology Madras Chennai Tamil Nadu 381.68 189.28 125.85 137.95 88.2 922.96
2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi New Delhi Delhi 369.16 192.3 122.54 145.82 89.01 918.84
3 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Mumbai Maharashtra 364 196.74 136.4 132.48 85.26 914.88
4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Kharagpur West Bengal 358.84 184.16 132.66 121.97 77.2 874.83
5 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 353.68 179.22 124.82 127.4 80.38 865.49
6 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Guwahati Assam 348.52 173.14 134.48 138.85 54.5 849.48
7 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Roorkee Uttar Pradesh 343.36 161.46 124.55 133.04 56.21 818.61
8 Indian Institute of Technology Indore Indore Madhya Pradesh 338.2 144.94 127.31 125.96 54.38 790.78
9 Delhi Technological University New Delhi Delhi 288.44 150.08 112.07 138.35 57.31 746.25
10 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (INDIAN SCHOOL OF MINES), DHANBAD Dhanbad Jharkhand 319.56 126.62 118.14 129.96 34.44 728.71
11 International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana 289.36 125.54 116.66 126.16 48.14 705.85
12 International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore Bangalore Karnataka 285.72 112.06 118.01 124.29 50.03 690.11
13 Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai Maharashtra 296.08 106.24 108.17 121.91 45.8 678.19
14 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana 283.52 86.24 111.32 130.07 33.22 644.37
15 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Trichy Tamil Nadu 284.2 62.6 117.44 143.71 34.24 642.18
16 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar Rupnagar Punjab 308.2 74.34 97.16 126.61 35.6 641.91
17 National Institute of Technology Rourkela Rourkela Odisha 258.48 108.14 92.25 116.15 61.42 636.43
18 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur Andhra Pradesh 227.16 128.12 94.61 130.97 41.66 622.52
19 Indian Institute of Technology Patna Patna Bihar 257.52 115.64 111.45 106.27 27.43 618.31
20 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Odisha 272.52 108.08 111.99 101.63 23.38 617.6
21 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad Allahabad Uttar Pradesh 278.28 95.24 94.76 107.82 41 617.1
22 Visveswaraiah Technological University Belgaum Karnataka 214.92 124.08 114.68 91.01 46.45 591.14
23 Vignan`s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research Guntur Andhra Pradesh 102.42 67.12 101 117.16 35.21 422.9
