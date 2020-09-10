Top 23 Technical Universities In India In 2020

|Rank 2020
|Name of Institute
|City
|State
|Academic & Research Excellence
|Industry Interface & Placement
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|Governance & Admissions
|Diversity & Outreach
|Overall Score(1000)
|1
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|381.68
|189.28
|125.85
|137.95
|88.2
|922.96
|2
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|369.16
|192.3
|122.54
|145.82
|89.01
|918.84
|3
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|364
|196.74
|136.4
|132.48
|85.26
|914.88
|4
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|Kharagpur
|West Bengal
|358.84
|184.16
|132.66
|121.97
|77.2
|874.83
|5
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|Kanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|353.68
|179.22
|124.82
|127.4
|80.38
|865.49
|6
|Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|Guwahati
|Assam
|348.52
|173.14
|134.48
|138.85
|54.5
|849.48
|7
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|Roorkee
|Uttar Pradesh
|343.36
|161.46
|124.55
|133.04
|56.21
|818.61
|8
|Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|338.2
|144.94
|127.31
|125.96
|54.38
|790.78
|9
|Delhi Technological University
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|288.44
|150.08
|112.07
|138.35
|57.31
|746.25
|10
|INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (INDIAN SCHOOL OF MINES), DHANBAD
|Dhanbad
|Jharkhand
|319.56
|126.62
|118.14
|129.96
|34.44
|728.71
|11
|International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|289.36
|125.54
|116.66
|126.16
|48.14
|705.85
|12
|International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|285.72
|112.06
|118.01
|124.29
|50.03
|690.11
|13
|Institute of Chemical Technology
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|296.08
|106.24
|108.17
|121.91
|45.8
|678.19
|14
|Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|283.52
|86.24
|111.32
|130.07
|33.22
|644.37
|15
|National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
|Trichy
|Tamil Nadu
|284.2
|62.6
|117.44
|143.71
|34.24
|642.18
|16
|Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|Rupnagar
|Punjab
|308.2
|74.34
|97.16
|126.61
|35.6
|641.91
|17
|National Institute of Technology Rourkela
|Rourkela
|Odisha
|258.48
|108.14
|92.25
|116.15
|61.42
|636.43
|18
|Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
|Anantapur
|Andhra Pradesh
|227.16
|128.12
|94.61
|130.97
|41.66
|622.52
|19
|Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|Patna
|Bihar
|257.52
|115.64
|111.45
|106.27
|27.43
|618.31
|20
|Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|272.52
|108.08
|111.99
|101.63
|23.38
|617.6
|21
|Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad
|Allahabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|278.28
|95.24
|94.76
|107.82
|41
|617.1
|22
|Visveswaraiah Technological University
|Belgaum
|Karnataka
|214.92
|124.08
|114.68
|91.01
|46.45
|591.14
|23
|Vignan`s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research
|Guntur
|Andhra Pradesh
|102.42
|67.12
|101
|117.16
|35.21
|422.9
