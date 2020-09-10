14 September, 2020
25 Years of Outlook
Top 10 Medical Universities In India In 2020

Outlook's annual ranking of India’s top 10 Medical Universities in 2020 to help students make an informed choice

2020-09-12T11:49:23+05:30
Rank 2020Name of InstituteCityStateAcademic & Research ExcellenceIndustry Interface & PlacementInfrastructure & FacilitiesGovernance & AdmissionsDiversity & OutreachOverall Score(1000)
1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi Delhi 361.49 193.14 141.53 108.84 81.9 886.9
2 King George's Medical University Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 343.54 192.74 140.68 96.3 80.42 853.68
3 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 339.5 118.36 133.26 87.11 73.82 752.04
4 JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Mysuru Karnataka 325 107.7 122.28 99.33 68.69 722.99
5 BLDE (Deemed to be University) Bijapur Karnataka 262.9 89.56 103.51 91.02 62.53 609.51
6 Chettinad Academy of Research and Education Kelambakkam Tamil Nadu 295.39 83.64 98.8 89.89 41.15 608.87
7 Sikkim Manipal Univeristy Gangtok Sikkim 281.15 79.46 97.45 91.16 53.36 602.59
8 KLE Academy of Higher Education & Research Belgaum Karnataka 246.4 73.2 96.87 78.47 48.85 543.79
9 Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) Puducherry Pondicherry 223.45 54.98 81.9 73.42 49.53 483.28
10 Gujarat Ayurveda University Jamnagar Gujarat 208.45 61.98 80.1 71.42 47.1 469.05
Rank 2020 1
Name Of Institute All India Institute of Medical Sciences
City New Delhi
State Delhi
Academic & Research Excellence 361.49
Industry Interface & Placement 193.14
Infrastructure & Facilities 141.53
Governance & Admissions 108.84
Diversity & Outreach 81.9
Overall Score (1,000) 886.9
   
Rank 2020 2
Name Of Institute King George's Medical University
City Lucknow
State Uttar Pradesh
Academic & Research Excellence 343.54
Industry Interface & Placement 192.74
Infrastructure & Facilities 140.68
Governance & Admissions 96.3
Diversity & Outreach 80.42
Overall Score (1,000) 853.68
   
Rank 2020 3
Name Of Institute Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
City Chennai
State Tamil Nadu
Academic & Research Excellence 339.5
Industry Interface & Placement 118.36
Infrastructure & Facilities 133.26
Governance & Admissions 87.11
Diversity & Outreach 73.82
Overall Score (1,000) 752.04
   
Rank 2020 4
Name Of Institute JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
City Mysuru
State Karnataka
Academic & Research Excellence 325
Industry Interface & Placement 107.7
Infrastructure & Facilities 122.28
Governance & Admissions 99.33
Diversity & Outreach 68.69
Overall Score (1,000) 722.99
   
Rank 2020 5
Name Of Institute BLDE (Deemed to be University)
City Bijapur
State Karnataka
Academic & Research Excellence 262.9
Industry Interface & Placement 89.56
Infrastructure & Facilities 103.51
Governance & Admissions 91.02
Diversity & Outreach 62.53
Overall Score (1,000) 609.51
   
Rank 2020 6
Name Of Institute Chettinad Academy of Research and Education
City Kelambakkam
State Tamil Nadu
Academic & Research Excellence 295.39
Industry Interface & Placement 83.64
Infrastructure & Facilities 98.8
Governance & Admissions 89.89
Diversity & Outreach 41.15
Overall Score (1,000) 608.87
   
Rank 2020 7
Name Of Institute Sikkim Manipal Univeristy
City Gangtok
State Sikkim
Academic & Research Excellence 281.15
Industry Interface & Placement 79.46
Infrastructure & Facilities 97.45
Governance & Admissions 91.16
Diversity & Outreach 53.36
Overall Score (1,000) 602.59
   
Rank 2020 8
Name Of Institute KLE Academy of Higher Education & Research
City Belgaum
State Karnataka
Academic & Research Excellence 246.4
Industry Interface & Placement 73.2
Infrastructure & Facilities 96.87
Governance & Admissions 78.47
Diversity & Outreach 48.85
Overall Score (1,000) 543.79
   
Rank 2020 9
Name Of Institute Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University)
City Puducherry
State Pondicherry
Academic & Research Excellence 223.45
Industry Interface & Placement 54.98
Infrastructure & Facilities 81.9
Governance & Admissions 73.42
Diversity & Outreach 49.53
Overall Score (1,000) 483.28
   
Rank 2020 10
Name Of Institute Gujarat Ayurveda University
City Jamnagar
State Gujarat
Academic & Research Excellence 208.45
Industry Interface & Placement 61.98
Infrastructure & Facilities 80.1
Governance & Admissions 71.42
Diversity & Outreach 47.1
Overall Score (1,000) 469.05
   

