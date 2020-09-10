Top 10 Medical Universities In India In 2020

|Rank 2020
|Name of Institute
|City
|State
|Academic & Research Excellence
|Industry Interface & Placement
|Infrastructure & Facilities
|Governance & Admissions
|Diversity & Outreach
|Overall Score(1000)
|1
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|361.49
|193.14
|141.53
|108.84
|81.9
|886.9
|2
|King George's Medical University
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|343.54
|192.74
|140.68
|96.3
|80.42
|853.68
|3
|Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|339.5
|118.36
|133.26
|87.11
|73.82
|752.04
|4
|JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
|Mysuru
|Karnataka
|325
|107.7
|122.28
|99.33
|68.69
|722.99
|5
|BLDE (Deemed to be University)
|Bijapur
|Karnataka
|262.9
|89.56
|103.51
|91.02
|62.53
|609.51
|6
|Chettinad Academy of Research and Education
|Kelambakkam
|Tamil Nadu
|295.39
|83.64
|98.8
|89.89
|41.15
|608.87
|7
|Sikkim Manipal Univeristy
|Gangtok
|Sikkim
|281.15
|79.46
|97.45
|91.16
|53.36
|602.59
|8
|KLE Academy of Higher Education & Research
|Belgaum
|Karnataka
|246.4
|73.2
|96.87
|78.47
|48.85
|543.79
|9
|Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University)
|Puducherry
|Pondicherry
|223.45
|54.98
|81.9
|73.42
|49.53
|483.28
|10
|Gujarat Ayurveda University
|Jamnagar
|Gujarat
|208.45
|61.98
|80.1
|71.42
|47.1
|469.05
