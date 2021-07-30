Photograph by Amit Haralkar

July 30, 2021 00:00 IST Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2021: India's Top 8 Government Dental Institutes outlookindia.com 2021-07-31T20:06:03+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstituteAcademic & Research Excellence(250)Industry Interface & Placement(150)Infrastructure & Facilities(250)Governance & Admissions(200)Diversity & Outreach(150)Overall Score(1000) 1 MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF DENTAL SCIENCES, DELHI 209.04 81.63 219.81 146.34 150 806.82 2 FACULTY OF DENTAL SCIENCES, KING GEORGE'S MEDICAL UNIVERSITY, LUCKNOW 201.87 103.02 184.7 145.81 121.64 757.04 3 NAIR HOSPITAL DENTAL COLLEGE, MUMBAI 181.43 81.33 235.5 108.11 108.98 715.35 4 GOVERNMENT DENTAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, NAGPUR 188.02 75.07 174.63 136.33 113.16 687.21 5 POST GRADUATE INSTITUTE OF DENTAL SCIENCES, ROHTAK 198.4 79.72 224.18 130.61 39.91 672.82 6 FACULTY OF DENTISTRY, JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA, NEW DELHI 182.6 35.82 219.41 135.84 84.88 658.55 7 ARMY COLLEGE OF DENTAL SCIENCES, SECUNDERABAD 177.46 35.92 218.58 135.58 88.21 655.75 8 BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY, VARANASI 179.9 32.84 218.56 138.89 84.5 654.69 Rank 2021 1 Name Of Institute MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF DENTAL SCIENCES, DELHI Academic & Research Excellence(250) 209.04 Industry Interface & Placement(150) 81.63 Infrastructure & Facilities(250) 219.81 Governance & Admissions(200) 146.34 Diversity & Outreach(150) 150 Overall Score (1,000) 806.82 Rank 2021 2 Name Of Institute FACULTY OF DENTAL SCIENCES, KING GEORGE'S MEDICAL UNIVERSITY, LUCKNOW Academic & Research Excellence(250) 201.87 Industry Interface & Placement(150) 103.02 Infrastructure & Facilities(250) 184.7 Governance & Admissions(200) 145.81 Diversity & Outreach(150) 121.64 Overall Score (1,000) 757.04 Rank 2021 3 Name Of Institute NAIR HOSPITAL DENTAL COLLEGE, MUMBAI Academic & Research Excellence(250) 181.43 Industry Interface & Placement(150) 81.33 Infrastructure & Facilities(250) 235.5 Governance & Admissions(200) 108.11 Diversity & Outreach(150) 108.98 Overall Score (1,000) 715.35 Rank 2021 4 Name Of Institute GOVERNMENT DENTAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, NAGPUR Academic & Research Excellence(250) 188.02 Industry Interface & Placement(150) 75.07 Infrastructure & Facilities(250) 174.63 Governance & Admissions(200) 136.33 Diversity & Outreach(150) 113.16 Overall Score (1,000) 687.21 Rank 2021 5 Name Of Institute POST GRADUATE INSTITUTE OF DENTAL SCIENCES, ROHTAK Academic & Research Excellence(250) 198.4 Industry Interface & Placement(150) 79.72 Infrastructure & Facilities(250) 224.18 Governance & Admissions(200) 130.61 Diversity & Outreach(150) 39.91 Overall Score (1,000) 672.82 Rank 2021 6 Name Of Institute FACULTY OF DENTISTRY, JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA, NEW DELHI Academic & Research Excellence(250) 182.6 Industry Interface & Placement(150) 35.82 Infrastructure & Facilities(250) 219.41 Governance &...