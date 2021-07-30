Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2021: India's Top 8 Government Dental Institutes
Outlook's annual ranking of India’s best government dental colleges (in partnership with ICARE) can help students make an informed choice
Rank 2021Name of InstituteAcademic & Research Excellence(250)Industry Interface & Placement(150)Infrastructure & Facilities(250)Governance & Admissions(200)Diversity & Outreach(150)Overall Score(1000)
1
MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF DENTAL SCIENCES, DELHI
209.04
81.63
219.81
146.34
150
806.82
2
FACULTY OF DENTAL SCIENCES, KING GEORGE'S MEDICAL UNIVERSITY, LUCKNOW
201.87
103.02
184.7
145.81
121.64
757.04
3
NAIR HOSPITAL DENTAL COLLEGE, MUMBAI
181.43
81.33
235.5
108.11
108.98
715.35
4
GOVERNMENT DENTAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, NAGPUR
188.02
75.07
174.63
136.33
113.16
687.21
5
POST GRADUATE INSTITUTE OF DENTAL SCIENCES, ROHTAK
198.4
79.72
224.18
130.61
39.91
672.82
6
FACULTY OF DENTISTRY, JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA, NEW DELHI
182.6
35.82
219.41
135.84
84.88
658.55
7
ARMY COLLEGE OF DENTAL SCIENCES, SECUNDERABAD
177.46
35.92
218.58
135.58
88.21
655.75
8
BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY, VARANASI
179.9
32.84
218.56
138.89
84.5
654.69
