July 30, 2021 00:00 IST Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2021: India's Top 7 Government Institutes Of Architecture outlookindia.com 2021-07-31T20:06:53+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstituteAcademic & Research Excellence(200)Industry Interface & Placement(250)Infrastructure & Facilities(250)Governance & Admissions(150)Diversity & Outreach(150)Overall Score(1000) 1 DEPARTMENT OF ARCHITECTURE & PLANNING, IIT ROORKEE, ROORKEE 159.34 240.62 231.71 130.51 141.15 903.33 2 SIR JJ COLLEGE OF ARCHITECTURE, MUMBAI 155.5 240.29 229.57 130.38 131.08 886.82 3 SCHOOL OF PLANNING & ARCHITECTURE, NEW DELHI 149.77 212.52 225.99 127.61 129.09 844.98 4 SCHOOL OF PLANNING & ARCHITECTURE, BHOPAL 140.34 191.92 211.97 110.9 138.84 793.97 5 SCHOOL OF PLANNING & ARCHITECTURE, VIJAYAWADA 180.73 133.96 190.11 121.65 110.88 737.33 6 FACULTY OF ARCHITECTURE & EKISTICS, JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA, NEW DELHI 99.51 157.39 211.91 111.32 134.22 714.35 7 FACULTY OF ARCHITECTURE & PLANNING, DR APJ ABDUL KALAM TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY, LUCKNOW 96.02 156.69 200.03 99.93 127.66 680.33