Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2021: India's Top 7 Government Institutes Of Architecture
Outlook's annual ranking of India’s best government institutes of architecture (in partnership with ICARE) can help students make an informed choice
Rank 2021Name of InstituteAcademic & Research Excellence(200)Industry Interface & Placement(250)Infrastructure & Facilities(250)Governance & Admissions(150)Diversity & Outreach(150)Overall Score(1000)
1
DEPARTMENT OF ARCHITECTURE & PLANNING, IIT ROORKEE, ROORKEE
159.34
240.62
231.71
130.51
141.15
903.33
2
SIR JJ COLLEGE OF ARCHITECTURE, MUMBAI
155.5
240.29
229.57
130.38
131.08
886.82
3
SCHOOL OF PLANNING & ARCHITECTURE, NEW DELHI
149.77
212.52
225.99
127.61
129.09
844.98
4
SCHOOL OF PLANNING & ARCHITECTURE, BHOPAL
140.34
191.92
211.97
110.9
138.84
793.97
5
SCHOOL OF PLANNING & ARCHITECTURE, VIJAYAWADA
180.73
133.96
190.11
121.65
110.88
737.33
6
FACULTY OF ARCHITECTURE & EKISTICS, JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA, NEW DELHI
99.51
157.39
211.91
111.32
134.22
714.35
7
FACULTY OF ARCHITECTURE & PLANNING, DR APJ ABDUL KALAM TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY, LUCKNOW
96.02
156.69
200.03
99.93
127.66
680.33
