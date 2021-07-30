Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2021: India's Top 5 Government Institutes Of Mass Communication
Outlook's annual ranking of India’s best government institutes of mass communication (in partnership with ICARE) can help students make an informed choice
Rank 2021Name of InstituteAcademic & Research Excellence(200)Industry Interface & Placement(300)Infrastructure & Facilities(200)Governance & Admissions(150)Diversity & Outreach(150)Overall Score(1000)
1
INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MASS COMMUNICATION (IIMC), NEW DELHI
155.03
257.96
173.77
108.29
124.02
819.07
2
AJK MASS COMMUNICATION RESEARCH CENTRE, JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA, NEW DELHI
162.71
250.34
177.26
97.45
96.97
784.73
3
DEPARTMENT OF MEDIA AND COMMUNICATION STUDIES, SAVITRIBAI PHULE PUNE UNIVERSITY, PUNE
166.96
196.67
147.92
98
98.84
708.39
4
DEPT OF MASS COMMUNICATION, AMU, ALIGARH
153.54
90.18
136.09
105.75
34.91
520.47
5
UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW
174.05
86.13
105.22
48.73
39.14
453.27
