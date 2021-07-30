Representative Image



July 30, 2021 00:00 IST Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2021: India's Top 5 Government Institutes Of Mass Communication outlookindia.com 2021-07-31T20:07:56+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstituteAcademic & Research Excellence(200)Industry Interface & Placement(300)Infrastructure & Facilities(200)Governance & Admissions(150)Diversity & Outreach(150)Overall Score(1000) 1 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MASS COMMUNICATION (IIMC), NEW DELHI 155.03 257.96 173.77 108.29 124.02 819.07 2 AJK MASS COMMUNICATION RESEARCH CENTRE, JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA, NEW DELHI 162.71 250.34 177.26 97.45 96.97 784.73 3 DEPARTMENT OF MEDIA AND COMMUNICATION STUDIES, SAVITRIBAI PHULE PUNE UNIVERSITY, PUNE 166.96 196.67 147.92 98 98.84 708.39 4 DEPT OF MASS COMMUNICATION, AMU, ALIGARH 153.54 90.18 136.09 105.75 34.91 520.47 5 UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW 174.05 86.13 105.22 48.73 39.14 453.27