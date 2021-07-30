All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Photograph by Suresh K . Pandey

July 30, 2021 00:00 IST Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2021: India's Top 13 Government Medical Institutes outlookindia.com 2021-07-31T20:05:40+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstituteAcademic & Research Excellence(300)Industry Interface & Placement(200)Infrastructure & Facilities(200)Governance & Admissions(150)Diversity & Outreach(150)Overall Score(1000) 1 ALL INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, NEW DELHI 278.09 196.14 169.52 109.21 136.51 889.47 2 INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY, VARANASI 252.25 96.21 191.28 97.59 136.63 773.96 3 JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, PUDUCHERRY 265.67 122.39 159.4 92.88 90.16 730.5 4 KING GEORGE'S MEDICAL UNIVERSITY, LUCKNOW 231.51 82.48 145.57 109.48 119.8 688.84 5 MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE AND GOVERNMENT GENERAL HOSPITAL 202.63 81.47 174.39 108.95 101.67 669.11 6 JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE, ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY, ALIGARH 230.48 92.5 173.42 106.75 63.9 667.05 7 VARDHMAN MAHAVIR MEDICAL COLLEGE, NEW DELHI 217.43 110.95 183.44 88.93 58.32 659.07 8 MAULANA AZAD MEDICAL COLLEGE, DELHI 271.25 74.18 156.15 93.26 49.89 644.73 9 UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, NEW DELHI 220.52 38.96 192.62 88.59 99.51 640.2 10 GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, CHANDIGARH 206.01 39.86 172.4 103.18 72.76 594.21 11 ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE, PUNE 211.99 35.3 168.64 105.46 21.11 542.5 12 BELAGAVI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, BELAGAVI 229.04 26.48 178.93 78.34 24.44 537.23 13 DR RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KANGRA 227.41 25.48 182.19 75.04 26.53 536.65