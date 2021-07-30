Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2021: India's Top 13 Government Medical Institutes
Outlook's annual ranking of India’s best government medical institutes (in partnership with ICARE) can help students make an informed choice
Rank 2021Name of InstituteAcademic & Research Excellence(300)Industry Interface & Placement(200)Infrastructure & Facilities(200)Governance & Admissions(150)Diversity & Outreach(150)Overall Score(1000)
1
ALL INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, NEW DELHI
278.09
196.14
169.52
109.21
136.51
889.47
2
INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY, VARANASI
252.25
96.21
191.28
97.59
136.63
773.96
3
JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION & RESEARCH, PUDUCHERRY
265.67
122.39
159.4
92.88
90.16
730.5
4
KING GEORGE’S MEDICAL UNIVERSITY, LUCKNOW
231.51
82.48
145.57
109.48
119.8
688.84
5
MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE AND GOVERNMENT GENERAL HOSPITAL
202.63
81.47
174.39
108.95
101.67
669.11
6
JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE, ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY, ALIGARH
230.48
92.5
173.42
106.75
63.9
667.05
7
VARDHMAN MAHAVIR MEDICAL COLLEGE, NEW DELHI
217.43
110.95
183.44
88.93
58.32
659.07
8
MAULANA AZAD MEDICAL COLLEGE, DELHI
271.25
74.18
156.15
93.26
49.89
644.73
9
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, NEW DELHI
220.52
38.96
192.62
88.59
99.51
640.2
10
GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL, CHANDIGARH
206.01
39.86
172.4
103.18
72.76
594.21
11
ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE, PUNE
211.99
35.3
168.64
105.46
21.11
542.5
12
BELAGAVI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, BELAGAVI
229.04
26.48
178.93
78.34
24.44
537.23
13
DR RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KANGRA
227.41
25.48
182.19
75.04
26.53
536.65
