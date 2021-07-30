Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2021: India's Top 13 Government Law Institutes
Outlook's annual ranking of India’s best government law institutes (in partnership with ICARE) can help students make an informed choice
Rank 2021Name of InstituteAcademic & Research Excellence(300)Industry Interface & Placement(200)Infrastructure & Facilities(200)Governance & Admissions(150)Diversity & Outreach(150)Overall Score(1000)
1
NATIONAL LAW SCHOOL OF INDIA UNIVERSITY, BANGALORE
231.12
169.94
158.81
111.13
131.94
802.94
2
NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, NEW DELHI
244.98
128.31
161.21
97.96
124.61
757.07
3
NALSAR UNIVERSITY OF LAW, HYDERABAD
240.19
135.52
174
84.73
113.49
747.93
4
GUJARAT NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, GANDHINAGAR
269.26
124.67
153.04
106.25
67.91
721.13
5
NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, JODHPUR
234.83
90.86
151.23
104.12
105.09
686.13
6
JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA, NEW DELHI
258.77
84.79
159.17
101.34
67.83
671.9
7
THE RAJIV GANDHI NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LAW, PATIALA
258.02
67.5
143.56
102.13
79.13
650.34
8
FACULTY OF LAW, ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY, ALIGARH
230.11
59.95
164.85
108.57
85.3
648.78
9
HIDAYATULLAH NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, NAYA RAIPUR
196.54
61.35
148.13
85.51
65.87
557.4
10
BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY, VARANASI
199
58.24
147.82
83.87
65.16
554.09
11
UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW
198.39
58.6
148.08
83.97
64.54
553.58
12
DR B.R. AMBEDKAR COLLEGE OF LAW, VISAKHAPATNAM
195.17
61.44
150.6
83.08
61.72
552.01
13
FACULTY OF LAW, THE MAHARAJA SAYAJIRAO UNIVERSITY OF BARODA
197.45
56.71
145.54
84.99
64.48
549.17
Rank 2021
1
Name Of Institute
NATIONAL LAW SCHOOL OF INDIA UNIVERSITY, BANGALORE
Academic & Research Excellence(300)
231.12
Industry Interface & Placement(200)
169.94
Infrastructure & Facilities(200)
158.81
Governance & Admissions(150)
111.13
Diversity & Outreach(150)
131.94
Overall Score (1,000)
802.94
Rank 2021
2
Name Of Institute
NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, NEW DELHI
Academic & Research Excellence(300)
244.98
Industry Interface & Placement(200)
128.31
Infrastructure & Facilities(200)
161.21
Governance & Admissions(150)
97.96
Diversity & Outreach(150)
124.61
Overall Score (1,000)
757.07
Rank 2021
3
Name Of Institute
NALSAR UNIVERSITY OF LAW, HYDERABAD
Academic & Research Excellence(300)
240.19
Industry Interface & Placement(200)
135.52
Infrastructure & Facilities(200)
174
Governance & Admissions(150)
84.73
Diversity & Outreach(150)
113.49
Overall Score (1,000)
747.93
Rank 2021
4
Name Of Institute
GUJARAT NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, GANDHINAGAR
Academic & Research Excellence(300)
269.26
Industry Interface & Placement(200)
124.67
Infrastructure & Facilities(200)
153.04
Governance & Admissions(150)
106.25
Diversity & Outreach(150)
67.91
Overall Score (1,000)
721.13
Rank 2021
5
Name Of Institute
NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, JODHPUR
Academic & Research Excellence(300)
234.83
Industry Interface & Placement(200)
90.86
Infrastructure & Facilities(200)
151.23
Governance & Admissions(150)
104.12
Diversity &...
Rank 2021Name of InstituteAcademic & Research Excellence(300)Industry Interface & Placement(200)Infrastructure & Facilities(200)Governance & Admissions(150)Diversity & Outreach(150)Overall Score(1000) 1 NATIONAL LAW SCHOOL OF INDIA UNIVERSITY, BANGALORE 231.12 169.94 158.81 111.13 131.94 802.94 2 NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, NEW DELHI 244.98 128.31 161.21 97.96 124.61 757.07 3 NALSAR UNIVERSITY OF LAW, HYDERABAD 240.19 135.52 174 84.73 113.49 747.93 4 GUJARAT NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, GANDHINAGAR 269.26 124.67 153.04 106.25 67.91 721.13 5 NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, JODHPUR 234.83 90.86 151.23 104.12 105.09 686.13 6 JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA, NEW DELHI 258.77 84.79 159.17 101.34 67.83 671.9 7 THE RAJIV GANDHI NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LAW, PATIALA 258.02 67.5 143.56 102.13 79.13 650.34 8 FACULTY OF LAW, ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY, ALIGARH 230.11 59.95 164.85 108.57 85.3 648.78 9 HIDAYATULLAH NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, NAYA RAIPUR 196.54 61.35 148.13 85.51 65.87 557.4 10 BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY, VARANASI 199 58.24 147.82 83.87 65.16 554.09 11 UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW 198.39 58.6 148.08 83.97 64.54 553.58 12 DR B.R. AMBEDKAR COLLEGE OF LAW, VISAKHAPATNAM 195.17 61.44 150.6 83.08 61.72 552.01 13 FACULTY OF LAW, THE MAHARAJA SAYAJIRAO UNIVERSITY OF BARODA 197.45 56.71 145.54 84.99 64.48 549.17 Rank 2021 1 Name Of Institute NATIONAL LAW SCHOOL OF INDIA UNIVERSITY, BANGALORE Academic & Research Excellence(300) 231.12 Industry Interface & Placement(200) 169.94 Infrastructure & Facilities(200) 158.81 Governance & Admissions(150) 111.13 Diversity & Outreach(150) 131.94 Overall Score (1,000) 802.94 Rank 2021 2 Name Of Institute NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, NEW DELHI Academic & Research Excellence(300) 244.98 Industry Interface & Placement(200) 128.31 Infrastructure & Facilities(200) 161.21 Governance & Admissions(150) 97.96 Diversity & Outreach(150) 124.61 Overall Score (1,000) 757.07 Rank 2021 3 Name Of Institute NALSAR UNIVERSITY OF LAW, HYDERABAD Academic & Research Excellence(300) 240.19 Industry Interface & Placement(200) 135.52 Infrastructure & Facilities(200) 174 Governance & Admissions(150) 84.73 Diversity & Outreach(150) 113.49 Overall Score (1,000) 747.93 Rank 2021 4 Name Of Institute GUJARAT NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, GANDHINAGAR Academic & Research Excellence(300) 269.26 Industry Interface & Placement(200) 124.67 Infrastructure & Facilities(200) 153.04 Governance & Admissions(150) 106.25 Diversity & Outreach(150) 67.91 Overall Score (1,000) 721.13 Rank 2021 5 Name Of Institute NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, JODHPUR Academic & Research Excellence(300) 234.83 Industry Interface & Placement(200) 90.86 Infrastructure & Facilities(200) 151.23 Governance & Admissions(150) 104.12 Diversity &...