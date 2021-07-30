Photograph by P Anil Kumar

July 30, 2021 00:00 IST Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2021: India's Top 13 Government Law Institutes outlookindia.com 2021-07-31T20:08:28+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstituteAcademic & Research Excellence(300)Industry Interface & Placement(200)Infrastructure & Facilities(200)Governance & Admissions(150)Diversity & Outreach(150)Overall Score(1000) 1 NATIONAL LAW SCHOOL OF INDIA UNIVERSITY, BANGALORE 231.12 169.94 158.81 111.13 131.94 802.94 2 NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, NEW DELHI 244.98 128.31 161.21 97.96 124.61 757.07 3 NALSAR UNIVERSITY OF LAW, HYDERABAD 240.19 135.52 174 84.73 113.49 747.93 4 GUJARAT NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, GANDHINAGAR 269.26 124.67 153.04 106.25 67.91 721.13 5 NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, JODHPUR 234.83 90.86 151.23 104.12 105.09 686.13 6 JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA, NEW DELHI 258.77 84.79 159.17 101.34 67.83 671.9 7 THE RAJIV GANDHI NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LAW, PATIALA 258.02 67.5 143.56 102.13 79.13 650.34 8 FACULTY OF LAW, ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY, ALIGARH 230.11 59.95 164.85 108.57 85.3 648.78 9 HIDAYATULLAH NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY, NAYA RAIPUR 196.54 61.35 148.13 85.51 65.87 557.4 10 BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY, VARANASI 199 58.24 147.82 83.87 65.16 554.09 11 UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW 198.39 58.6 148.08 83.97 64.54 553.58 12 DR B.R. AMBEDKAR COLLEGE OF LAW, VISAKHAPATNAM 195.17 61.44 150.6 83.08 61.72 552.01 13 FACULTY OF LAW, THE MAHARAJA SAYAJIRAO UNIVERSITY OF BARODA 197.45 56.71 145.54 84.99 64.48 549.17