RankINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEFSRRESEARCHEMPLOYABILITYFACULTY QUALITYINCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITYOVERALL SCORE 1 Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Ahmedabad Gujarat 100 91.13 98 98.18 85.48 95.79 2 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Bangalore Karnataka 100 90.86 97.48 97.91 83.95 95.35 3 Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Calcutta West Bengal 100 86.18 96 94.7 82.42 93.35 4 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 100 85.31 96.44 93.45 80.89 93.07 5 Indian Institute of Management Indore Indore Madhya Pradesh 100 85.12 95.44 91.71 79.36 92.31 6 Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Kozhikode Kerala 100 84.9 94.82 89.97 79.1 91.82 7 Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 100 81.87 94.21 88.23 76.3 90.51 8 Indian Institute of Management Rohtak Rohtak Haryana 100 80.6 93.59 86.49 74.77 89.68 9 Indian Institute of Management Raipur Raipur Chhattisgarh 100 76.19 92.98 85.18 71.98 88.14 10 Indian Institute of Management Ranchi Ranchi Jharkhand 100 74.98 92.36 83.01 71.71 87.41 11 Indian Institute of Management Shillong Shillong Meghalaya 100 77.91 91.13 79.53 70.3 87.02 12 Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi New Delhi Delhi 100 73.1 91.74 81.27 70.18 86.46 13 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 100 71.8 90.51 78.17 67.12 85.09 14 Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 100 70.8 89.9 76.05 64.1 84.13 15 Indian Institute of Foreign Trade New Delhi Delhi 100 71 89.28 74.31 64.06 83.75 16 Indian Institute of Management Kashipur Uttarakhand 100 67.9 88.66 74.1 62.53 82.71 17 National Institute of Industrial Engineering Mumbai Maharashtra 100 65.89 88.05 70.83 63 81.78 18 Anna University Chennai Tamil Nadu 98.19 64.9 87.43 69.09 59.47 80.45 19 Panjab University Chandigarh Chandigarh 100 63.1 86.82 68 57.94 79.94 20 Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University New Delhi Delhi 97.13 59.8 86.2 65.61 51 77.53 21 Indian Institute of Forest Management Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 100 51 85.58 63.87 47.9 75.61 22 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 100 48 84.97 62.13 48 74.6 23 Gujarat University Ahmedabad Gujarat 100 37.98 84.35 58.13 51.82 72.33 24 University of Madras Chennai Tamil Nadu 96.78 31.8 82.5 55.17 47.23 68.96 25 Indian Institute of Management Nagpur Maharashtra 100 23.8 83.12 56.91 48.76 68.58 26 Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda Vadodara Gujarat 100 34 80.66 49.95 41 68.16 27 Indian Institute of Management Amritsar Punjab 100 34.19 83.74 58.65 16 67.8 28 Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 100 28.9 81.89 51 35 67.14 29 Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education Mumbai Maharashtra 100 27.9 81.27 51.69 34 66.66