Top Public MBA Institutions In India
Outlook's annual rankings of India’s top public MBA institutions for 2021 can help students make an informed choice. Here's the list of India's top public MBA institutes
RankINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEFSRRESEARCHEMPLOYABILITYFACULTY QUALITYINCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITYOVERALL SCORE
1
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
100
91.13
98
98.18
85.48
95.79
2
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
Bangalore
Karnataka
100
90.86
97.48
97.91
83.95
95.35
3
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
Calcutta
West Bengal
100
86.18
96
94.7
82.42
93.35
4
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
100
85.31
96.44
93.45
80.89
93.07
5
Indian Institute of Management Indore
Indore
Madhya Pradesh
100
85.12
95.44
91.71
79.36
92.31
6
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Kozhikode
Kerala
100
84.9
94.82
89.97
79.1
91.82
7
Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
Tiruchirappalli
Tamil Nadu
100
81.87
94.21
88.23
76.3
90.51
8
Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
Rohtak
Haryana
100
80.6
93.59
86.49
74.77
89.68
9
Indian Institute of Management Raipur
Raipur
Chhattisgarh
100
76.19
92.98
85.18
71.98
88.14
10
Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
Ranchi
Jharkhand
100
74.98
92.36
83.01
71.71
87.41
11
Indian Institute of Management Shillong
Shillong
Meghalaya
100
77.91
91.13
79.53
70.3
87.02
12
Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi
New Delhi
Delhi
100
73.1
91.74
81.27
70.18
86.46
13
National Institute of Technology
Tiruchirappalli
Tamil Nadu
100
71.8
90.51
78.17
67.12
85.09
14
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies
Mumbai
Maharashtra
100
70.8
89.9
76.05
64.1
84.13
15
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
New Delhi
Delhi
100
71
89.28
74.31
64.06
83.75
16
Indian Institute of Management
Kashipur
Uttarakhand
100
67.9
88.66
74.1
62.53
82.71
17
National Institute of Industrial Engineering
Mumbai
Maharashtra
100
65.89
88.05
70.83
63
81.78
18
Anna University
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
98.19
64.9
87.43
69.09
59.47
80.45
19
Panjab University
Chandigarh
Chandigarh
100
63.1
86.82
68
57.94
79.94
20
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
New Delhi
Delhi
97.13
59.8
86.2
65.61
51
77.53
21
Indian Institute of Forest Management
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
100
51
85.58
63.87
47.9
75.61
22
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management
Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh
100
48
84.97
62.13
48
74.6
23
Gujarat University
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
100
37.98
84.35
58.13
51.82
72.33
24
University of Madras
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
96.78
31.8
82.5
55.17
47.23
68.96
25
Indian Institute of Management
Nagpur
Maharashtra
100
23.8
83.12
56.91
48.76
68.58
26
Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda
Vadodara
Gujarat
100
34
80.66
49.95
41
68.16
27
Indian Institute of Management
Amritsar
Punjab
100
34.19
83.74
58.65
16
67.8
28
Indian Institute of Management
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
100
28.9
81.89
51
35
67.14
29
Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education
Mumbai
Maharashtra
100
27.9
81.27
51.69
34
66.66
