THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS... To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.



RANKINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEOVERALL SCORE 1 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune Maharashtra 90.384 2 Svkm's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 89.642 3 Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar, Xavier University Bhubaneswar Odisha 86.263 4 Amity Business School, Amity University Gautam Buddh Nagar Uttar Pradesh 84.4207 5 Nirma University Ahmedabad Gujarat 83.8336 6 Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University Phagwara Punjab 82.2191 7 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar Odisha 82.079 8 University School of Business, Chandigarh University Mohali Punjab 81.224 9 Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore Tamil Nadu 79.4068 10 IIHMR University Jaipur Rajasthan 76.7242 11 Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University Rajpura Punjab 73.6757 12 Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University Ahmedabad Gujarat 73.2176 13 PES University Bangalore Karnataka 72.4505 14 JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research Mysore Karnataka 71.8087 15 SRM Institute of Science And Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 71.7081 16 Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Karnataka 71.553 17 Jain University Bangalore Karnataka 68.8411 18 Jindal Global Business School Sonipat Haryana 66.8122 19 Ganpat University Mehsana Gujarat 65.5507 20 Manipal University Jaipur Rajasthan 63.693 21 Centurion University of Technology and Management Bhubaneswar Odisha 63.0504 22 Parul University Vadodara Gujarat 62.0835 23 Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies (Faculty of Management Studies) Faridabad Haryana 58.9088 24 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 58.2309 25 Sri Sri University Cuttack Odisha 56.7031 26 Quantum School of Business Roorkee Uttarakhand 55.8743 27 JSS Centre for Management Studies Mysore Karnataka 55.1715 28 CMR University Bangalore Karnataka 54.5431 29 Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science Chennai Tamil Nadu 54.4059 30 School of Management, ITM University Gwalior Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 51.9785 31 Dayanand Sagar University Bangalore Karnataka 49.6162 32 GD Goenka University Gurgaon Haryana 47.5689 33 IMS Unison University Dehradun Uttarakhand 46.5148 34 AKS University Satna Madhya Pradesh 45.3725 35 G.H. Raisoni University Chhindwara Madhya Pradesh 44.611 36 NIIT University Neemrana Rajasthan 43.4686 37 School of Business Studies, Sharda University Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 41.9455 38 NIMS University Jaipur Rajasthan 41.184 39 ITM University Raipur Chattisgarh 40.0417 40 ITM Vocational University Vadodara Gujarat 38.8994 41 Shobhit University Meerut Uttar Pradesh 37.757 42 Sanskriti University Mathura Uttar Pradesh 36.6147 43 JIS University Calcutta West Bengal 35.0916 44 MIT ADT University Pune Maharashtra 32.807 45 MIT World Peace University Pune Maharashtra 30.9031 RANK 1 INSTITUTION Symbiosis Institute of Business...