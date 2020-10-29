Top Private Standalone Institutions
Outlook's annual rankings of India’s top private standalone institutions for 2021 can help students make an informed choice. Here's the list of India's top private standalone institutions.
RANKINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEOVERALL SCORE 1 XLRI Xavier School Of Management Jamshedpur Jharkhand 92.848 2 S.P. Jain Institute Of Management & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 91.026 3 Great Lakes Institute Of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 89.628 4 T.A. Pai Management Institute Manipal Karnataka 89.29 5 International Management Institute, New Delhi New Delhi Delhi 87.082 6 Loyola Institute Of Business Administration Chennai Tamil Nadu 86.1704 7 Institute For Financial Management And Research Chittor Andhra Pradesh 79.0639 8 International Management Institute Calcutta West Bengal 77.3932 9 Institute Of Management Technology Nagpur Maharashtra 77.2525 10 Institute Of Rural Management Anand Gujarat 75.4479 11 Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development (SDMIMD) Mysore Karnataka 70.8145 12 Jagan Institute Of Management Studies (JIMS) New Delhi Delhi 69.3169 13 Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies Kochi Kerala 69.2748 14 ITM Business School Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 69.0542 15 Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute Of Management New Delhi Delhi 67.3249 16 Jaipuria Institute Of Management Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 66.4757 17 Indus Business Academy (IBA) Bangalore Karnataka 66.0845 18 Xavier Institute Of Social Service, Ranchi Ranchi Jharkhand 63.0613 19 M.S. Ramaiah Institute Of Management Bangalore Karnataka 62.8842 20 Calcutta Business School Calcutta West Bengal 61.7689 21 Jansons School Of Business Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 61.3447 22 Institute Of Public Enterprise (IPE) Hyderabad Telangana 59.6443 23 G.L. Bajaj Institute Of Management And Research Noida Uttar Pradesh 59.1715 24 Vignana Jyothi Institute Of Management Hyderabad Telangana 58.088 25 SCMS Cochin School Of Business Kochi Kerala 57.6812 26 International Institute Of Health Management Research, New Delhi New Delhi Delhi 54.3917 27 Institute Of Rural Management Jaipur Rajasthan 53.2189 28 Institute Of Management Studies Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 51.345 29 Xavier Institute Of Management And Entrepreneurship (XIME) Bangalore Karnataka 50.2807 30 Chetana's Institute Of Management & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 49.8416 31 Durgadevi Saraf Institute Of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 49.2107 32 Institute For Technology & Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 49.0563 33 Jagan Institute Of Management Studies Jaipur Rajasthan 48.4168 34 Institute Of Management & Information Science Bhubaneswar Odisha 47.9544 35 Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute Of Technology And Management Indore Madhya Pradesh 47.2764 36 Kirloskar Institute Of Advanced Management Studies Harihar Karnataka 46.8956 37 Institute For Technology And Management, Kharghar Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 46.1341 38 International Institute For Management Studies Pune Maharashtra 44.9917 39 Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research Bangalore Karnataka 44.2302 40 International School Of Management...