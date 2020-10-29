THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS... To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.



RankINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEFSRRESEARCHEMPLOYABILITYFACULTY QUALITYINCLUSIVENESS & DIVERSITYOVERALL SCORE 1 XLRI Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur Jharkhand 100 74.98 97.89 91.8 95.16 92.85 2 S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 100 69.18 96.7 91 94.1 91.03 3 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune Maharashtra 100 64.87 96.9 90.4 96.1 90.38 4 SVKMâ€™s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 100 65.8 95.98 89.9 91 89.64 5 Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 100 67.98 94.3 91.45 91.67 89.63 6 T.A. Pai Management Institute Manipal Karnataka 100 64.7 95.13 89.98 93 89.29 7 International Management Institute, New Delhi New Delhi Delhi 100 64.17 93.4 91.12 77.76 87.08 8 Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar, Xavier University Bhubaneswar Odisha 100 63.4 91 90.76 81.07 86.26 9 Loyola Institute of Business Administration Chennai Tamil Nadu 100 60.6 92.18 90.42 81.36 86.17 10 Amity Business School, Amity University Gautam Buddh Nagar Uttar Pradesh 100 56.02 94 89.73 66.43 84.42 11 Nirma University Ahmedabad Gujarat 100 57.1 91.46 90.08 68.21 83.83 12 PSGIM, PSG College of Technology Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 100 53.1 88.6 88.7 79.33 82.86 13 Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University Phagwara Punjab 100 54.9 90.03 89.39 62.88 82.22 14 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar Odisha 100 51.44 89.32 89.04 71.6 82.08 15 University School of Business, Chandigarh University Mohali Punjab 100 52.01 88 88.35 67.87 81.22 16 Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore Tamil Nadu 100 49.76 86.45 87.66 61.07 79.41 17 Institute for Financial Management and Research Chittor Andhra Pradesh 100 50.87 87.17 88.01 52.22 79.06 18 International Management Institute Calcutta West Bengal 100 48.65 83.1 87.32 56.92 77.39 19 Institute of Management Technology Nagpur Maharashtra 100 46.42 84.31 86.63 55.84 77.25 20 IIHMR University Jaipur Rajasthan 100 47.53 85.02 86.97 45.12 76.72 21 Principal L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 100 45.3 83.59 86.28 55.9 76.71 22 Institute of Rural Management Anand Gujarat 99.4 44.19 82.87 85.94 49.87 75.45 23 Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University Rajpura Punjab 100 43.07 81 85.59 41.02 73.68 24 Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University Ahmedabad Gujarat 100 42.19 81.44 85.25 36.78 73.22 25 PES University Bangalore Karnataka 100 40.84 80.73 84.9 35.01 72.45 26 JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research Mysore Karnataka 100 39.15 77.86 83.52 44.81 71.81 27 SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 98.1 41.87 80.01 84.56 32.54 71.71 28 Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Karnataka 100 40.65 80.4 84.21 28.42 71.55 29 Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) Mysore Karnataka 100 39.97 78.58 83.87 30.02 70.81 30 Jagan Institute of...