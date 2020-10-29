THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS... To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.



RANKINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEOVERALL SCORE 1 PSGIM, PSG College Of Technology Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 82.86 2 Principal L.N. Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 76.71 3 N. L. Dalmia Institute Of Management Studies And Research Mumbai Maharashtra 66.99 4 New Delhi Institute Of Management New Delhi Delhi 66.94 5 RV Institute Of Management Bangalore Karnataka 60.22 6 SIES College Of Management Studies Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 56.71 7 Prestige Institute Of Management And Research Indore Madhya Pradesh 55.65 8 Rungta College Of Engineering & Technology, BhilaiÂ Bhilai Chattisgarh 51.61 9 Meerut Institute Of Engineering & Technology Meerut Uttar Pradesh 50.8 10 AISSMS Institute Of Management Pune Maharashtra 45.75 11 IES Management College And Research Centre Mumbai Maharashtra 43.85 12 Sona School Of Management Salem Tamil Nadu 42.71 13 Kristu Jayanti College Bangalore Karnataka 40.8 14 Krupanidhi Group Of Institutions Bangalore Karnataka 40.42 15 IES College Of Technology Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 39.66 16 Siddaganga Institute Of Technology Tumkur Karnataka 39.28 17 Lala Lajpatrai Institute Of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 38.52 18 Thakur Institute Of Management Studies And Research Mumbai Maharashtra 38.14 19 International Management Institute Bhubaneswar Odisha 37.38 20 Rizvi InstituteÂ OfÂ Management StudiesÂ And Research Mumbai Maharashtra 37 21 Hindusthan Institute Of Technology Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 36.23 22 Institute Of Engineering & Management Calcutta West Bengal 35.85 23 Lloyd Business School Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 35.47 24 Hiraben Nanavati Institute Of Management & Research For Women Pune Maharashtra 34.71 25 Hindusthan College Of Engineering And Technology Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 34.33 26 Adarsh Institute Of Management And Information Technology Bangalore Karnataka 33.95 27 Greater Noida Institute Of Technology (MBA Institute) Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 33.57 28 Sagar Institute Of Research & Technology Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 33.19 29 ITM Business School, Warangal Warangal Telangana 32.43 30 TKM Institute Of Management Kollam Kerala 32.05 31 Ballari Institute Of Technology & Management Bellary Karnataka 31.66 32 D J Academy For Managerial Excellence Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 31.28 RANK 1 INSTITUTION PSGIM, PSG College Of Technology PLACE Coimbatore STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 82.86 RANK 2 INSTITUTION Principal L.N. Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research PLACE Mumbai STATE Maharashtra OVERALL SCORE 76.71 RANK 3 INSTITUTION N. L. Dalmia Institute Of Management Studies And Research PLACE Mumbai STATE Maharashtra OVERALL SCORE 66.99 RANK 4 INSTITUTION New Delhi Institute Of Management PLACE New Delhi STATE Delhi OVERALL...