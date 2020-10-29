Top Private Affiliated Colleges
Outlook's annual rankings of India’s top private affiliated colleges for 2021 can help students make an informed choice. Here's the list of India's top private affiliated colleges.
RANKINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEOVERALL SCORE
1
PSGIM, PSG College Of Technology
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
82.86
2
Principal L.N. Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research
Mumbai
Maharashtra
76.71
3
N. L. Dalmia Institute Of Management Studies And Research
Mumbai
Maharashtra
66.99
4
New Delhi Institute Of Management
New Delhi
Delhi
66.94
5
RV Institute Of Management
Bangalore
Karnataka
60.22
6
SIES College Of Management Studies
Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra
56.71
7
Prestige Institute Of Management And Research
Indore
Madhya Pradesh
55.65
8
Rungta College Of Engineering & Technology, BhilaiÂ
Bhilai
Chattisgarh
51.61
9
Meerut Institute Of Engineering & Technology
Meerut
Uttar Pradesh
50.8
10
AISSMS Institute Of Management
Pune
Maharashtra
45.75
11
IES Management College And Research Centre
Mumbai
Maharashtra
43.85
12
Sona School Of Management
Salem
Tamil Nadu
42.71
13
Kristu Jayanti College
Bangalore
Karnataka
40.8
14
Krupanidhi Group Of Institutions
Bangalore
Karnataka
40.42
15
IES College Of Technology
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
39.66
16
Siddaganga Institute Of Technology
Tumkur
Karnataka
39.28
17
Lala Lajpatrai Institute Of Management Studies
Mumbai
Maharashtra
38.52
18
Thakur Institute Of Management Studies And Research
Mumbai
Maharashtra
38.14
19
International Management Institute
Bhubaneswar
Odisha
37.38
20
Rizvi InstituteÂ OfÂ Management StudiesÂ And Research
Mumbai
Maharashtra
37
21
Hindusthan Institute Of Technology
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
36.23
22
Institute Of Engineering & Management
Calcutta
West Bengal
35.85
23
Lloyd Business School
Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh
35.47
24
Hiraben Nanavati Institute Of Management & Research For Women
Pune
Maharashtra
34.71
25
Hindusthan College Of Engineering And Technology
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
34.33
26
Adarsh Institute Of Management And Information Technology
Bangalore
Karnataka
33.95
27
Greater Noida Institute Of Technology (MBA Institute)
Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh
33.57
28
Sagar Institute Of Research & Technology
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
33.19
29
ITM Business School, Warangal
Warangal
Telangana
32.43
30
TKM Institute Of Management
Kollam
Kerala
32.05
31
Ballari Institute Of Technology & Management
Bellary
Karnataka
31.66
32
D J Academy For Managerial Excellence
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
31.28
RANK
1
INSTITUTION
PSGIM, PSG College Of Technology
PLACE
Coimbatore
STATE
Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE
82.86
RANK
2
INSTITUTION
Principal L.N. Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research
PLACE
Mumbai
STATE
Maharashtra
OVERALL SCORE
76.71
RANK
3
INSTITUTION
N. L. Dalmia Institute Of Management Studies And Research
PLACE
Mumbai
STATE
Maharashtra
OVERALL SCORE
66.99
RANK
4
INSTITUTION
New Delhi Institute Of Management
PLACE
New Delhi
STATE
Delhi
OVERALL...
RANKINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEOVERALL SCORE 1 PSGIM, PSG College Of Technology Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 82.86 2 Principal L.N. Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 76.71 3 N. L. Dalmia Institute Of Management Studies And Research Mumbai Maharashtra 66.99 4 New Delhi Institute Of Management New Delhi Delhi 66.94 5 RV Institute Of Management Bangalore Karnataka 60.22 6 SIES College Of Management Studies Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 56.71 7 Prestige Institute Of Management And Research Indore Madhya Pradesh 55.65 8 Rungta College Of Engineering & Technology, BhilaiÂ Bhilai Chattisgarh 51.61 9 Meerut Institute Of Engineering & Technology Meerut Uttar Pradesh 50.8 10 AISSMS Institute Of Management Pune Maharashtra 45.75 11 IES Management College And Research Centre Mumbai Maharashtra 43.85 12 Sona School Of Management Salem Tamil Nadu 42.71 13 Kristu Jayanti College Bangalore Karnataka 40.8 14 Krupanidhi Group Of Institutions Bangalore Karnataka 40.42 15 IES College Of Technology Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 39.66 16 Siddaganga Institute Of Technology Tumkur Karnataka 39.28 17 Lala Lajpatrai Institute Of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 38.52 18 Thakur Institute Of Management Studies And Research Mumbai Maharashtra 38.14 19 International Management Institute Bhubaneswar Odisha 37.38 20 Rizvi InstituteÂ OfÂ Management StudiesÂ And Research Mumbai Maharashtra 37 21 Hindusthan Institute Of Technology Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 36.23 22 Institute Of Engineering & Management Calcutta West Bengal 35.85 23 Lloyd Business School Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 35.47 24 Hiraben Nanavati Institute Of Management & Research For Women Pune Maharashtra 34.71 25 Hindusthan College Of Engineering And Technology Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 34.33 26 Adarsh Institute Of Management And Information Technology Bangalore Karnataka 33.95 27 Greater Noida Institute Of Technology (MBA Institute) Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 33.57 28 Sagar Institute Of Research & Technology Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 33.19 29 ITM Business School, Warangal Warangal Telangana 32.43 30 TKM Institute Of Management Kollam Kerala 32.05 31 Ballari Institute Of Technology & Management Bellary Karnataka 31.66 32 D J Academy For Managerial Excellence Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 31.28 RANK 1 INSTITUTION PSGIM, PSG College Of Technology PLACE Coimbatore STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 82.86 RANK 2 INSTITUTION Principal L.N. Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research PLACE Mumbai STATE Maharashtra OVERALL SCORE 76.71 RANK 3 INSTITUTION N. L. Dalmia Institute Of Management Studies And Research PLACE Mumbai STATE Maharashtra OVERALL SCORE 66.99 RANK 4 INSTITUTION New Delhi Institute Of Management PLACE New Delhi STATE Delhi OVERALL...