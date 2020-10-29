THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS... To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.



RANKINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEOVERALL SCORE 1 Indian Institute Of Management Ahmedabad Ahmedabad Gujarat 95.79 2 Indian Institute Of Management Bangalore Bangalore Karnataka 95.35 3 Indian Institute Of Management Calcutta Calcutta West Bengal 93.35 4 Indian Institute Of Management Lucknow Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 93.07 5 Indian Institute Of Management Indore Indore Madhya Pradesh 92.31 6 Indian Institute Of Management Kozhikode Kozhikode Kerala 91.82 7 Indian Institute Of Management Tiruchirappalli Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 90.51 8 Indian Institute Of Management Rohtak Rohtak Haryana 89.68 9 Indian Institute Of Management Raipur Raipur Chhattisgarh 88.14 10 Indian Institute Of Management Ranchi Ranchi Jharkhand 87.41 11 Indian Institute Of Management Shillong Shillong Meghalaya 87.02 12 National Institute Of Technology Tiruchirappali Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 85.09 13 Indian Institute Of Management Kashipur Kashipur Uttarakhand 82.71 14 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute Of Information Technology And Management Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 74.6 15 Indian Institute Of Management Nagpur Nagpur Maharashtra 68.58 16 Indian Institute Of Management Amritsar Amritsar Punjab 67.8 17 Indian Institute Of Management Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 67.14