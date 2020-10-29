Top Institutions Of National Importance
Outlook's annual rankings of India’s top institutions of national importance for 2021 can help students make an informed choice. Here's the list of India's top institutions of national importance.
RANKINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEOVERALL SCORE
1
Indian Institute Of Management Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
95.79
2
Indian Institute Of Management Bangalore
Bangalore
Karnataka
95.35
3
Indian Institute Of Management Calcutta
Calcutta
West Bengal
93.35
4
Indian Institute Of Management Lucknow
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
93.07
5
Indian Institute Of Management Indore
Indore
Madhya Pradesh
92.31
6
Indian Institute Of Management Kozhikode
Kozhikode
Kerala
91.82
7
Indian Institute Of Management Tiruchirappalli
Tiruchirappalli
Tamil Nadu
90.51
8
Indian Institute Of Management Rohtak
Rohtak
Haryana
89.68
9
Indian Institute Of Management Raipur
Raipur
Chhattisgarh
88.14
10
Indian Institute Of Management Ranchi
Ranchi
Jharkhand
87.41
11
Indian Institute Of Management Shillong
Shillong
Meghalaya
87.02
12
National Institute Of Technology Tiruchirappali
Tiruchirappalli
Tamil Nadu
85.09
13
Indian Institute Of Management Kashipur
Kashipur
Uttarakhand
82.71
14
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute Of Information Technology And Management
Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh
74.6
15
Indian Institute Of Management Nagpur
Nagpur
Maharashtra
68.58
16
Indian Institute Of Management Amritsar
Amritsar
Punjab
67.8
17
Indian Institute Of Management Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
67.14
