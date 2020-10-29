THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS... To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.



RANKINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEOVERALL SCORE 1 Great Lakes Institute Of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 89.628 2 T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal Karnataka 89.29 3 Loyola Institute Of Business Administration Chennai Tamil Nadu 86.1704 4 PSG Institute Of Management (PSGIM) Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 82.8625 5 Vellore Institute Of Technology Vellore Tamil Nadu 79.4068 6 Institute For Financial Management And Research Chittor Andhra Pradesh 79.0639 7 PES University Bangalore Karnataka 72.4505 8 JSS Academy Of Higher Education & Research Mysore Karnataka 71.8087 9 SRM Institute Of Science And Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 71.7081 10 Manipal Academy Of Higher Education Manipal Karnataka 71.553 11 Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development (SDMIMD) Mysore Karnataka 70.8145 12 Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies Kochi Kerala 69.2748 13 Jain University Bangalore Karnataka 68.8411 14 Indus Business Academy (IBA) Bangalore Karnataka 66.0845 15 M.S. Ramaiah Institute Of Management Bangalore Karnataka 62.8842 16 Jansons School Of Business Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 61.3447 17 RV Institute Of Management Bangalore Karnataka 60.2171 18 Institute Of Public Enterprise (IPE) Hyderabad Telangana 59.6443 19 Sathyabama Institute Of Science And Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 58.2309 20 Vignana Jyothi Institute Of Management Hyderabad Telangana 58.088 21 SCMS Cochin School Of Business Kochi Kerala 57.6812 22 JSS Centre For Management Studies Mysore Karnataka 55.1715 23 CMR University Bangalore Karnataka 54.5431 24 Hindustan Institute Of Technology & Science Chennai Tamil Nadu 54.4059 25 Xavier Institute Of Management And Entrepreneurship (XIME) Bangalore Karnataka 50.2807 26 Dayanand Sagar University Bangalore Karnataka 49.6162 27 Institute For Technology & Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 49.0563 28 Kirloskar Institute Of Advanced Management Studies Harihar Karnataka 46.8956 29 Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research Bangalore Karnataka 44.2302 30 International School Of Management Excellence Bangalore Karnataka 43.0879 31 Sona School Of Management Salem Tamil Nadu 42.7071 32 Nitte School Of Management Bangalore Karnataka 41.5648 33 Kristu Jayanti College Bangalore Karnataka 40.8032 34 Krupanidhi Group Of Institutions Bangalore Karnataka 40.4225 35 Siddaganga Institute Of Technology Tumkur Karnataka 39.2801 36 Hindusthan Institute Of Technology Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 36.2339 37 Hindusthan College Of Engineering And Technology Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 34.3301 38 Adarsh Institute Of Management And Information Technology Bangalore Karnataka 33.9493 39 ITM Business School, Warangal Warangal Telangana 32.4262 40 TKM Institute Of Management Kollam Kerala 32.0454 41 Ballari Institute Of Technology & Management Bellary Karnataka 31.6647 42 D J Academy For Managerial Excellence Coimbatore Tamil...