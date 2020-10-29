Top Private B Schools - North Zone
Outlook's annual rankings of India’s top private B-Schools - North Zone for 2021 can help students make an informed choice. Here's the list of India's top private B-Schools - North Zone.
RANKINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEOVERALL SCORE 1 International Management Institute, New Delhi New Delhi Delhi 87.08 2 Amity Business School, Amity University Gautam Budh Nagar Uttar Pradesh 84.42 3 Mittal School Of Business, Lovely Professional University Phagwara Punjab 82.22 4 University School Of Business, Chandigarh University Mohali Punjab 81.22 5 Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University Rajpura Punjab 73.68 6 Jagan Institute Of Management Studies (JIMS) New Delhi Delhi 69.32 7 Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute Of Management New Delhi Delhi 67.32 8 New Delhi Institute Of Management New Delhi Delhi 66.94 9 Jindal Global Business School Sonipat Haryana 66.81 10 Jaipuria Institute Of Management Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 66.48 11 G.L. Bajaj Institute Of Management And Research Noida Uttar Pradesh 59.17 12 Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research & Studies (Faculty Of Management Studies) Faridabad Haryana 58.91 13 Quantum School Of Business Roorkee Uttarakhand 55.87 14 International Institute Of Health Management Research, New Delhi New Delhi Delhi 54.39 15 Institute Of Management Studies Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 51.34 16 Meerut Institute Of Engineering & Technology Meerut Uttar Pradesh 50.8 17 G.D. Goenka University Gurgaon Haryana 47.57 18 IMS Unison University Dehradun Uttarakhand 46.51 19 School Of Business Studies, Sharda University Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 41.95 20 Shobhit University Meerut Uttar Pradesh 37.76 21 Sanskriti University Mathura Uttar Pradesh 36.61 22 Lloyd Business School Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 35.47 23 Greater Noida Institute Of Technology (MBA Institute) Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 33.57 RANK 1 INSTITUTION International Management Institute, New Delhi PLACE New Delhi STATE Delhi OVERALL SCORE 87.08 RANK 2 INSTITUTION Amity Business School, Amity University PLACE Gautam Budh Nagar STATE Uttar Pradesh OVERALL SCORE 84.42 RANK 3 INSTITUTION Mittal School Of Business, Lovely Professional University PLACE Phagwara STATE Punjab OVERALL SCORE 82.22 RANK 4 INSTITUTION University School Of Business, Chandigarh University PLACE Mohali STATE Punjab OVERALL SCORE 81.22 RANK 5 INSTITUTION Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University PLACE Rajpura STATE Punjab OVERALL SCORE 73.68 RANK 6 INSTITUTION Jagan Institute Of Management Studies (JIMS) PLACE New Delhi STATE Delhi OVERALL SCORE 69.32 RANK 7 INSTITUTION Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute Of Management PLACE New Delhi STATE Delhi OVERALL SCORE 67.32 RANK 8 INSTITUTION New Delhi Institute Of Management PLACE New Delhi STATE Delhi OVERALL SCORE 66.94 RANK 9 INSTITUTION Jindal Global Business School PLACE Sonipat STATE Haryana OVERALL...