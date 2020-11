THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS... To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.



RANKINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEOVERALL SCORE 1 XLRI Xavier School Of Management Jamshedpur Jharkhand 92.848 2 Xavier Institute Of Management Bhubaneswar, Xavier University Bhubaneswar Odisha 86.263 3 Kalinga Institute Of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar Odisha 82.079 4 International Management Institute Calcutta West Bengal 77.3932 5 Xavier Institute Of Social Service, Ranchi Ranchi Jharkhand 63.0613 6 Centurion University Of Technology And Management Bhubaneswar Odisha 63.0504 7 Calcutta Business School Calcutta West Bengal 61.7689 8 Sri Sri University Cuttack Odisha 56.7031 9 Institute Of Management & Information Science Bhubaneswar Odisha 47.9544 10 International Management Institute Bhubaneswar Odisha 37.3763 11 Institute Of Engineering & Management Calcutta West Bengal 35.8532 12 JIS University Calcutta West Bengal 35.0916