RANKINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEOVERALL SCORE 1 Prestige Institute Of Management And Research Indore Madhya Pradesh 55.652 2 School of Management, ITM University Gwalior Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 51.9785 3 Rungta College Of Engineering & Technology, Bhilai Bhilai Chattisgarh 51.6148 4 Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute Of Technology And Management Indore Madhya Pradesh 47.2764 5 AKS University Satna Madhya Pradesh 45.3725 6 G.H. Raisoni University Chhindwara Madhya Pradesh 44.611 7 ITM University Raipur Chattisgarh 40.0417 8 IES College Of Technology Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 39.6609 9 Sagar Institute Of Research & Technology Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 33.1878