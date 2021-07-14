Diary | Javed Akhtar’s Heartfelt Tribute To Bollywood Mashaal Dilip Kumar

Method to Madness

Some words are overused, often in an improper context. For instance, it is a cliché to refer to just about everybody as being an institution. But it is quite appropriate for Dilip Kumar Sahab. He was indeed an institution. In fact, he was much more than merely a great actor. There is method acting, which is employed by actors the world over to play their characters in a special way. Very few people know that Dilip Sahab was the first actor to start method acting in the world. I don’t know if he himself was aware of it when he started his career with Jwar-Bhata in 1944? It happens. Like every breath that we took before oxygen was ‘discovered’ and named so, was nothing but oxygen only. Sometimes people develop something distinct on their own and start working on it. It is only later that they come to know what that process is called. Marlon Brando is generally considered to be the first method actor but he was...