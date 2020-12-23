Cricket Diary: Amol Muzumdar

Anxious Beginnings

To start with, I had no clue about a ‘bio-bubble’, only some information from the ongoing series then in England. I had apprehensions about how it was going to be managed in the UAE, in a complex tournament like the IPL. My IPL preparations had started when we were still in lockdown. Every member of the Rajasthan Royals support staff and management was in touch five or six months prior to the IPL, and it was one of our best preparations ever. If I look back at how things transpired on the Covid front, with all that testing, it seems like a blur. But I felt exactly the same as I did when padded up and waiting to bat.

Being With ET

Joining the team in a Mumbai hotel, we had to undergo two days of quarantine. To be restricted to a room and not be in touch with anyone, we felt it was a massive test for us. The bus from the hotel to the airport in Mumbai felt surreal—seeing everyone after two days,...