29 December, 2020
25 Years of Outlook

Cricket Diary: Amol Muzumdar

A cricket team clad in PPE suits, hundreds of forbidding forms, a bio-bubble: the IPL in times of corona seemed a bit too extra-terrestrial. But then there was the beach….

By Amol Mazumdar
January 04, 2021
Cricket Diary: Amol Muzumdar
outlookindia.com
2020-12-25T13:14:05+05:30
Anxious Beginnings

To start with, I had no clue about a ‘bio-bubble’, only some information from the ongoing series then in England. I had apprehensions about how it was going to be managed in the UAE, in a complex tournament like the IPL. My IPL preparations had started when we were still in lockdown. Every member of the Rajasthan Royals support staff and management was in touch five or six months prior to the IPL, and it was one of our best preparations ever. If I look back at how things transpired on the Covid front, with all that testing, it seems like a blur. But I felt exactly the same as I did when padded up and waiting to bat.

Being With ET

Joining the team in a Mumbai hotel, we had to undergo two days of quarantine. To be restricted to a room and not be in touch with anyone, we felt it was a massive test for us. The bus from the hotel to the airport in Mumbai felt surreal—seeing everyone after two days,...

unsub

THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS...

To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.


In this article:

Amol Mazumdar Cricket Diary

More from Amol Mazumdar

Latest Magazine

January 04, 2021
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section