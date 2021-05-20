Last year, during the first wave of the Covid outbreak, while sitting in faraway Mumbai, I often wondered how my home state Bihar was able to manage the pandemic situation so well despite having no proper healthcare infrastructure. Relatives from my native East Champaran district were a boastful lot: Biharis have a superior immune system, they are the grassroots people with a hotline to Mother Nature, their per capita consumption of vitamin D is better than that of the residents of Rann of Kutch, corona is a damn metro thing and what not! Do you think the coronavirus can do anything to us, they asked. In all seriousness, none of it sounded like empty boasts; they actually believed in such theories. And I have reasons to suspect that the Bihar government also believed in the same hypothesis. Going by the flagrant lack of preparedness on its part in dealing with the second wave of COVID-19 cases now, it seems they went...
Champaran Diary
Last year, there wasn’t a Covid-19 case within 100 miles of my village—Bihar was snug its innate ‘immunity’. But doctors were as scarce…and now Motihari looks worse than Mumbai.
The Litti-Chokha Immunity
