24 May, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Champaran Diary

Last year, there wasn’t a Covid-19 case within 100 miles of my village—Bihar was snug its innate ‘immunity’. But doctors were as scarce…and now Motihari looks worse than Mumbai.

By Abdullah Khan
May 31, 2021
Illustration by Saahil
Champaran Diary
outlookindia.com
2021-05-21T15:11:56+05:30
The Litti-Chokha Immunity

Last year, during the first wave of the Covid outbreak, while sitting in faraway Mumbai, I often wondered how my home state Bihar was able to manage the pandemic situation so well des­pite having no proper healthcare infrastructure. Relatives from my native East Champaran district were a boastful lot: Biharis have a superior imm­une system, they are the grassroots people with a hotline to Mother Nature, their per capita consumption of vitamin D is better than that of the residents of Rann of Kutch, corona is a damn metro thing and what not! Do you think the coronavirus can do anything to us, they asked. In all seriousness, none of it sounded like empty boasts; they actually believed in such theories. And I have reasons to suspect that the Bihar government also bel­ieved in the same hypothesis. Going by the flagrant lack of preparedness on its part in dealing with the second wave of COVID-19 cases now, it seems they went...

In this article:

Abdullah Khan Champaran Bihar COVID-19 Covid Second Wave Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Diary
Latest Magazine

May 31, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section