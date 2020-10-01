Think Indian Dot Com

Zoho decided to build a business email solution in 2004, when the company was a small start-up based in Chennai. At the time, Yahoo was a popular email provider, Gmail was launched the same year, and Zoho was called AdventNet. In 2005, we entered the software-as-a-service (SaaS) space with our first product, Writer, an online word processor (much before Google Docs was born).

Over the next 15 years, we built 45 products from scratch, rebranded the company as Zoho Corp to reflect our cloud focus, and helped make Chennai India’s SaaS hub. Today, our enterprise collaboration suite (Zoho Workplace), which includes Zoho Mail, Writer, and seven other products, boasts 15 million users across more than 150 countries. In the last quarter, 25% of Zoho Workplace’s new customers shifted from G-Suite and Microsoft. It recently won the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge conducted by the government in the “Office” category. We are, in essence, “Made in India; Made for the World”.