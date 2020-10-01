Think Indian Dot Com

04 October, 2020
25 Years of Outlook

The Mark of Zoho…. What went into building one of the first high-tech product development companies out of India? Radha Vembu, a global dollar-billionaire now, looks back.

By Radha Vembu
October 12, 2020
Zoho decided to build a business email solution in 2004, when the company was a small start-up based in Chennai. At the time, Yahoo was a popular email provider, Gmail was launched the same year, and Zoho was called AdventNet. In 2005, we entered the software-as-a-service (SaaS) space with our first product, Writer, an online word processor (much before Google Docs was born).

Over the next 15 years, we built 45 products from scratch, rebranded the company as Zoho Corp to reflect our cloud focus, and helped make Chennai India’s SaaS hub. Today, our enterprise collaboration suite (Zoho Workplace), which includes Zoho Mail, Writer, and seven other products, boasts 15 million users across more than 150 countries. In the last quarter, 25% of Zoho Workplace’s new customers shifted from G-Suite and Microsoft. It recently won the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge conducted by the government in the “Office” category. We are, in essence, “Made in India; Made for the World”.

Radha Vembu Science & Technology Yahoo! Gmail Google Make In India Internet Business Cover Stories Opinion
