18 December, 2020
25 Years of Outlook

Taka Talks In A Tailored Suit

Exports, robust domestic economy and macroeconomic stability fuel Bangladesh’s growth since 2004

By Saroj K. Mohanty
December 28, 2020
Taka Talks In A Tailored Suit
outlookindia.com
2020-12-18T16:01:22+05:30

Bangladesh brought a big surprise to the world economy when the IMF released the World Economy Outlook in October 2020 to show an extraordinarily accomplished performance of the economy over the past five years. The stunning news revealed that Bangladesh is expected to outpace India in securing higher per capita income in 2020 if certain conditions are fulfilled. Scores of sharp responses flooded the arena of the global debate and dispelled the claim of the IMF on the ground of unrealistic assumptions. It is argued that the methodology used for the construction of the time series data is based on the current market exchange rate, which may have distorted the growth projection of the country.

Whatever may be the nature of debate relating to Bangladesh, nobody can deny the robust growth of the country since 2004, despite re-occurrence of endogenous and exogenous shocks to the economy intermittently. In the seminal work of Goldman and Sach in 2007, Bangladesh was projected as a high potential economy under the category of “N-11”. The same institution anticipated...

unsub

THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS...

To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.


In this article:

Saroj K. Mohanty Bangladesh Economy Exports IMF Business Cover Stories
Latest Magazine

December 28, 2020
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section