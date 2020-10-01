04 October, 2020
25 Years of Outlook

Swadeshi Movement Part 2

Make in India, or Make for India? The potential for both vitality and confusion mark Aatma Nirbhar Bharat—a salad bowl of many healthy ideas, some of them incompatible.

By Alam Srinivas
October 12, 2020
Illustration by Saahil
Swadeshi Movement Part 2
outlookindia.com
2020-10-02T13:32:51+05:30

There is beauty, and a huge blemish, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat crusade. It appeals to ­different individuals in diverse ways. Some see it as a 21st-century version of Gandhi’s call to embrace swadeshi, an intoxicating cocktail of nationalism, capitalism and globalisation. Others look at it as a magical melting pot for patriotism, self-confidence and national ambitions. In the process, it turns out to be a chaotic and confusing blend of beliefs based on fuzzy logic.

Consider how consumers perceive the ongoing self-reliance campaign. Vijjy, who works with clients in Switzerland, is engrossed by the split within her condominium’s flat owners’ association about whether to buy an Indian or a foreign elevator brand. Sunil, a businessman in his sixties who isn’t active on social media, is ­enthused by the ban on 224 Chinese mobile apps. A part-time investor, Deepak, is excited by the huge foreign inflows from Google and Facebook in the post-Covid period.

ALSO READ:

unsub

THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS...

To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.


In this article:

Alam Srinivas Narendra Modi Government-Governance-Government Policies etc NDA Government FDI Development-Growth-GDP etc India inc Capitalism Globalisation Reforms Labour Nationalism Business Cover Stories

More from Alam Srinivas

Latest Magazine

October 12, 2020
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section