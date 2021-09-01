Should You Care Who Heads Tata Sons Next?

03 September, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Who will head Tata Sons next? And why you should care.

By Asha Menon
September 13, 2021
Legacy Matters
Ratan Tata with N. Chandrasekaran (right)
Photograph by PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-09-03T15:05:35+05:30

N. Chandrasekaran’s first term as chairman of Tata Sons ends in February 2022 and ­speculation about an impending second term is already making headlines. Experts say a second term is on the cards, looking at the performance of the group under Chandrasekaran and his leadership style, especially after the much-publicised Tata-Mistry spat. Then there are those who say succession management is a comp­any’s internal matter and any judgements outsiders make, based on the Tata-Mistry faceoff, would be based on conjecture and half-truths. So, it is wiser to stay out of it. And there are many others who take a step back and say that perhaps the spat reveals something more than just a group’s decision-making, that it speaks about the checks and balances placed to ensure corporate governance in India Inc. And what it tells is not comforting.

J.N. Gupta, co-founder and managing director of Shareholder Empowerment Services and former executive director of markets regulator Sebi, believes it should be a matter of concern only for stakeholders of Tata Sons,...

September 13, 2021
