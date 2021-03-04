05 March, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Rise Of The Moffusil Millionaire

As India stumbles out of the ongoing economic malaise, the real action is happening away from the big cities

By Jyotika SoodShamsher SinghAshwani SharmaHarish Manav
March 15, 2021
Rise Of The Moffusil Millionaire
outlookindia.com
2021-03-05T13:52:28+05:30

...it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.

­—A Tale of Two Cities, Charles Dickens

The tale of two cities played out, as if on cue, in India over the past eight years. Across swathes of rural landscape, and in the metros, cities and towns, economic life was hell. The GDP slowdown in the last two years of the UPA-2 regime was followed by the demonetisation decimation in 2016. The half-baked imposition of the GST regime, instead of transparency and fairness, disrupted and wrecked the huge informal sector. This phase led to another downward GDP wave.

The viral attack unlocked an unimaginable period of unprecedented negative growth rates. Can you imagine a GDP contraction by 24 per cent, even if it was during a quarter? It was as if the devil himself had appeared in the form of a virus, and permeated the business world with his satanic hues and contours. Entrepreneurs entered into varying forced Faustian pacts to either ­re-emerge with new fame,...

In this article:

Jyotika Sood Shamsher Singh Ashwani Sharma Harish Manav Economy Development-Growth-GDP etc Entrepreneurs Business Cover Stories

More from Jyotika Sood

Latest Magazine

March 15, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section