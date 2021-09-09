Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

A cognitive gap divides the world as it exists and the new world that’s dawning on us as we speak, lining the horizon in strange, abstract hues. One sign of that came, dear reader, even as we were assembling this cover story for you. Our in-house photo team, in their normal course of duty, wondered how they could “photograph cryptocurrency”. Language can handle abstraction—through special vocabulary or through metaphors that hark back to the material world. Digital coins, blocks, chains…and mining. But how do you visualise something that doesn’t even exist as a tangible thing? That we would arr­ive on the edge of such a conceptual gorge could have been foretold. Mail had long gone digital. Photography itself had decidedly moved out of the confines of physical film by the 1990s. Heck, by now, even we are getting dissolved into bits, bytes and pixels and getting recomposed as apparitions on a Zoom screen. Money was bound to follow them into the ether. Zipping around on digital pathways for years anyway, it was pre-scripted that the object...