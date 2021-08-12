13 August, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Pilgrim’s Progress: Indian Tourism Has Remained Rooted To Faith

Pilgrimage remains the Indian traveller’s primary motivation. But around that, everything else has changed down the decades.

By Ashish Jha
August 23, 2021
Photograph by Tribhuvan Tiwari
Pilgrim’s Progress: Indian Tourism Has Remained Rooted To Faith
outlookindia.com
2021-08-13T17:54:05+05:30

It was a strange period. Having attained freedom from the British, India underwent radical changes—not only politically, but also in the realms of geography, culture, society, economy and national behaviour. Our obeisance to religion, however, hardly tapered. Even today—despite sections bathed in modernity and lateral thinking—religion is the bedrock of life.

In a conversation with a teenager sitting snugly in the sprawling ‘recreation’ room of a house in a posh part of Delhi, I realised that some presumptions are far removed from the larger reality. For him, vacationing meant skiing in the Swiss Alps, shopping in Knightsbridge in London, or a wildlife safari in Kenya. He was shocked to hear that spiritual or religion-based tourism accounts for over 60 per cent of domestic flows.

Pilgrimage tourism has grown over the decades, but during the formative years of independent India, it was the primary travel that people undertook, apart from events like marriages. Members of joint families gathered around the dining table as the patriarch...

In this article:

Ashish Jha Travel & Tourism Independence Day 75 Years of Independence Pilgrim / Pilgrimage Religion-Spirituality Hospitality & Hotels Business


Latest Magazine

August 23, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section