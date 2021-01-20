New, Contracted Reality From A Flatcar

IT doesn’t bear reiteration for most of us, but a new survey report puts in print the obvious: the employment scene in India is worse than two years back, particularly for the salaried class. Still, the findings are unexpected, given the optimism that the lifting of the lockdown would push things towards normality, as economic activities pick up and jobs are created. It really hasn’t worked out the way it was envisaged, as work from home (WFH) seems to remain in vogue globally, leading to a shift towards flexi or contract jobs.

“The employment scene is quite bad. We did see some improvement in September, when it rose to 398 million. But there has been a steady deterioration, though not worrying, in the last three months, with the number of salaried jobs falling to 389 million in December, which is lower than two years back, when it was 398 million,” says Mahesh Vyas, MD and CEO of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

In the 2019-20 fiscal, employment numbers were estimated to have risen to 404 million, peaking at 406 million in...