Job We Met, Online

After losing her job at a store in Delhi’s Select City Walk Mall in March when the lockdown was announced, Ragini Sharma (name changed) has been unemployed for over four months now. A post-graduate in commerce and with over five years’ experience, Ragini has tried everything she could to get a job. “I requested my LinkedIn connections, but no luck. My family suggested waiting until the end of the lockdown. I have exhausted all my savings collected over years from a small salary of Rs 30,000 per month,” says Ragini, who has registered herself on six more job portals—naukri.com, monsterjob.com, Delhi government’s Rozgar Bazaar, Punjab government’s Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar, the central government’s ASEEM (Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping) and Pravasirozgar.com launched by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the ­national unemployment rate went up from 8.67 per cent to 9.1 per cent in the week that ended on August 16. In the last two months, the central government and...