Job Alert! Hirings Are Back As India Inc Beats Pandemic Blues

It’s an inconceivable thought—99 per cent job placement in a B-School in a pandemic-ravaged 2021. But it happened for real. Of these, 40 per cent were bagged by women, and almost a quarter of them were hired for leadership roles. The online hiring at the Indian School of Business (ISB) took place in February this year, or just ­before the second wave of Covid. But, Uday Virmani, senior director, career advancement service, ISB, says “the big names, including McKinsey, Bain, Deloitte and Accenture, came with lucrative offers”.

A third of the jobs that the ISB students accepted were in consulting, which is a coveted field for any management graduate. More importantly, each company that ­participated in the placements took on an average of six students, and each candidate got an average of 1.8 offers, i.e. most had more than one in their pockets and chose between them. The average annual cost-to-company emoluments rose to more than Rs 2.8 million in 2021, almost 10 per cent higher than the previous year.

