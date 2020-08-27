Go Pro In Covid Time

28 August, 2020
25 Years of Outlook

Architecture? MBA? Dentistry? Engineering? Fashion design? Hoteliering? Law? MassComm? Medicine? Outlook-ICARE has it all sorted out for you.

By Dr Karthick SridharSyed Mujahid
September 07, 2020
Photograph by Tribhuvan Tiwari
outlookindia.com
2020-08-28T19:36:55+05:30

Which is the best college in India for humanities? Which institution is on top of the list for engineering courses? With hundreds of colleges across the country—both government-run and private—claiming to be the best among the best, it’s a tough job for both students and parents to choose the right institute. But worry not, folks! This is where the Outlook-ICARE Professional College Rankings 2020 comes into picture.

The Outlook-ICARE Professional College Rankings 2020 lists institutions across a large spectrum of 14-plus streams—architecture, arts, business administration, commerce, computer applications, dentistry, engineering, fashion design, hotel management, law, mass communications, medicine, sciences, and social work. Institutions have been assessed on their strengths in parameters such as academic and research excellence, industry interface and placements, infrastructure and facilities, governance and admissions, and diversity and outreach.

Keeping in view the significance of producing industry-ready candidates and providing students the right ­resources, labs, incubation centres etc, the highest weightage has been allocated to...

In this article:

September 07, 2020
