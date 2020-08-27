E-Class Of 2020

When they say it’s the digital age, not even the most tech-savvy would have imagined a life like this, practically cut-off from the world physically but wired to move on. And it took a pandemic to make the world look at and experience life from a different perspective. As mystery ailment COVID-19 continues to ravage the world and claim new victims, education—like all other sectors—too had to self-isolate and innovate to keep students up-to-date.

Ever since universities and colleges suspended classes in March this year ­because of the unprecedented coronavirus-induced lockdown, it has been a life-altering experience for students and teachers—attending online classes from home amid many challenges, including poor connectivity in rural and semi-­urban areas. Forced to remain cooped up in their homes for months on end, this period has deprived students of the joys of attending school/college in arguably the best time of life. The growing...