Bharat Inc.

04 October, 2020
Aatma Nirbhar is Swadeshi Plus…and the Covid crisis is an opportunity, writes Naveen Jindal. But challenges remain: of 1,000 companies planning to exit China, only 300 were thinking of India.

By Naveen Jindal
October 12, 2020
2020-10-02T13:45:25+05:30

India witnessed the urgency of self-sufficiency in the early 20th century. Mahatma Gandhi launched the Khadi Movement in 1920, which later turned into a comprehensive swadeshi campaign. Today, India perhaps needs the same swadeshi spirit to face one of its toughest challenges going forward. India is a beacon of stable democratic governance. Peaceful and sustainable rise of India at the global stage is imminent. Yet, India today also faces one of its toughest challenges. If you thought every crisis brings with it an opp­ortunity, the world has presented India with one, and the impulses shown by the government indicate that we have reasons to be optimistic in these extremely challenging times. The COVID-19 pandemic is once-in-a-lifetime challenge. It impacted lives, livelihoods, economies and businesses, India being no exception. Countries with far greater resources and better economic health were imp­acted far more severely.

I would say that the government, supported by the states, res­ponded well. The clarion call for an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat is a much-needed,...

October 12, 2020
