Atmanirbhar Bharat: Those Who Made It On Their Own

Every crisis spawns opportunities, but in ­mysterious and bizarre ways. As thousands of employers let go of millions of employees, and slashed the salaries of another several millions, every family was inflicted with the economic impact of ­Covid-19. As desperate bread-winners struggled to make ends meet, many of them took the most unusual and unintended route. They turned into India’s new and unlikely entrepreneurs. They became the masters and mistresses of their destinies.

Some of the frantic, anxious and distressed individuals, who faced a near-hopeless fut­ure, took a deep dive into the stormy, erratic and wild sea of entrepreneurship. Others decided to leave the wretched and desolate corporate rat race, and pursue secret passions that were lost and forgotten in the daily and never-­ending humdrum of earning enough for their families. Many donned philanthropic avatars, and a few opted for the typical WFH (work-from-home) consultancies.

Latest figures prove that self-employment has emerged as the new game in town. Between April 2020 and...