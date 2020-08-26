31 August, 2020
25 Years of Outlook

The Nation’s Armature

In this whodunit, each concept of the preamble is dissected in the light of Ambedkar’s radical thought and critiques. A coruscating book, but it could have benefited with dialogue with other scholarship.

By Rohit De
September 07, 2020
The Nation’s Armature
outlookindia.com
2020-08-28T19:02:56+05:30

As the Indian constitution turned 70 on January 26, 2020, hundreds of thousands of ordinary citizens gathered in streets across the country protesting the new citizenship law, through collective recitations of the preamble to the constitution. Since its promuglation, social and political movements had made claims using particular provisions of the constitution; artists and writers around the freedom of speech, political parties challenging preventive detention, people’s movements around the right to food or education, regional movements for local autonomy; what set this moment apart was the unprecedented engagement with the preamble itself.

Aakash Singh Rathore’s book is prescient in its hope that it will “spark a renewed passion for the preamble”. Ambedkar’s Preamble is a cross between a scintillating detective thriller, a necessary companion to Amebdkar’s life and thought and a sharply focused glimpse into the intellectual foundations of the Indian republic. The first half of the book is a whodunit. Rathore asks who wrote the preamble...

unsub

THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS...

To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.


In this article:

Rohit De B.R. Ambedkar Constitution Books Reviews

More from Rohit De

Latest Magazine

September 07, 2020
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section